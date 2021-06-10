Obituary: 'Jim' Gubetta and Louise Gubetta

Obituary

On Saturday, May 22 James "Jim" P. Gubetta passed away at his home. He was followed by Louise E. Gubetta (Parker), his loving wife of 68 years on May 24. Never being happy when separated in life, they are now at peace together.

Jim was born in Medford, Oregon on September 28, 1926, the youngest of three children of Giacomo and Margaretta (Ruschetti) Gubetta. They moved to Siskiyou County and after the loss of his father in 1929 Margaretta raised her children in Weed. Jim graduated from Weed High School in 1944 and joined the Army, arriving in Japan near the end of WWII. Following his discharge he moved back to Weed and started working i the Long Bell box factory.

Louise and her twin sister Lois were born in Oceanside, California on May 4, 1931 to Howard Parker an Mary (Humphrey). They returned to Siskiyou County shortly therefter and lived on the A.P. Cattle ranch in Callahan. The first love of Louise's life, her little sister Mary Collier (Facey) was born ten years later. After graduating from Etna High School in 1949, Louise attended secretarial school near San Diego. She returned to Yreka and started working in the bookkeeping department of JC Penney.

Jim and Louise met at a dance in Yreka. They were married on November 16, 1952 and settled in Weed. They were blessed with three children: Anna, Elaine and Howard.

Jim worked in the timber industry until he retired in 1985. He always loved a challenge and problem solving in both his professional and personal life. Jim loved the outdoors, especially hunting and snowmobiling. His passions were his family and helping his friends and the community of Weed. After retirement he served on the Weed City Council from 1988 to 1999, acting as mayor for two years. Jim also was involved with the Weed Historic Lumber Town Museum starting in 1991, the Siskiyou County Yearbook 2000 and lastly helping with the Weed Water Committee. He was known as a resource for local history.

In the dictionary under "nice" you will find a picture of Louise Gubetta. She was friend to all who knew her. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved them fiercely! She was so happy to have her two brown eyed girls, and then her son. After all, "I never had a son before." Brownies, Girl Scouts of the Little League baseball concession stand, she was always involved in whatever they were involved in. Louise was a fantastic cook, her ravioli were legendary. She also took up photography and loved racing to capture pictures of any hunting successes. A lifelong passion was music, always playing the piano and later the organ. She was one of the organists for Holy Family Catholic Church for over ten years.

Their retirement years included some very special travels, both in their motorhome and to Italy. They had close relationships with each of their grandchildren, always available as a caring resource. Theirs was a "no knock" policy when family came to the door. They also purchased and restored a historic home in Weed. In September of 2014 they lost this home in the Boles Fire. Not to be deterred, they rebuilt their home as it had been. As one of the first homes to be rebuilt, they wanted it to be a symbol of Weed's rebirth.

In November 2019 they lost their beloved daughter Elaine Louise Bradley. They are survived by their children: Anna Volf (Roger) and Howard Gubetta (Ronda), both of Weed. Six grandchildren: Aaron Volf, Amanda Volf Engler (Grant), Daniel Bradley, Elizabeth Bradley, Gabe Gubetta and Lauren Gubetta. As well as two great grandchildren: Silas and Scarlett Engler.

A graveside service is planned for Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m., Winema Cemetery in Weed, followed by a reception at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Holy Family Catholic Church in Weed, or the Weed Historic Lumber Town Museum.