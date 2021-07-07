Obituary: George Taylor

George Taylor, age 83 of Redding, California, passed away at home June 18, 2021.

George Martin Taylor III was born September 11, 1937 at the Dunsmuir Hospital which was then located on Mountain Avenue in Dunsmuir, California. His father, 25-year-old George Martin Taylor II worked for Southern Pacific Railroad (SP) as a brakeman and his mother, 18-year-old Martha Gladys (King) “Jackie” Taylor was a housewife. His grandfather George Martin Taylor also worked for the SP in Dunsmuir as a civil engineer

George was educated in Dunsmuir and graduated high school in 1955. His favorite sport was football which he played in high school and junior college. He entered the U.S. Army in June 1957. After a tour in France, George was given an honorable discharge in May 1959.

After the military George was long employed with the SP where he worked as a brakeman, conductor and engineer. In 1997 he retired from the railroad and began a career in real estate and lending which he enjoyed for the rest of his life.

While working for the railroad he was twice married and had three children. In 1974 his third marriage was to the love of his life Norma Pillard. In 2021 they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

George enjoyed sports, especially football, hunting, do-it-yourself home projects and spending time with his many friends. He and Norma traveled around the U.S. and South Africa where George hunted. He loved telling hunting stories.

George is survived by wife Norma, brother Alan and Alan’s wife Vicki of Rocklin, California; son Stewart of Redding; two daughters; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two nieces and their families. Internment will be in Masonic Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento alongside his grandparents. A memorial service will be held on his birthday, September 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at his family home.