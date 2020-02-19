The disarray and rancor among Democratic leaders and factions have come to dominate the news reported by both liberal and conservative networks.

It came to a head when party officials in the Iowa caucus failed to manage, much less finalize, the complicated sets of results. A new computer “app” was supposed to provide quick and accurate returns, but that app’s failure, and the subsequent jamming of telephone lines by frantic precinct calls to “headquarters,” turned what was expected to be a significant electoral event into a nightmare and a laughingstock.

In fairness, any political party — anytime, anywhere — can have "challenging" moments.

My concern over the Democratic Party — with its long history that includes support for slavery, secession, segregation and big government — goes to its core problems.

For a brief period between the presidencies of Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson, Democrats embraced equal rights and justice for all. But that moment has long since passed.

Today it is a party of special privilege and crony capitalism that professes horror at the nation's alleged irremediable racism and sexism, and gives no credit to the millions of men and women who have sacrificed in war and labored tirelessly in peacetime to make our practices match our founding principles.

As I noted in a previous column, most of our political leaders have completed college or university study. Unfortunately, the dominant curriculum rejects the political philosophy that informed our nation's beginning, with its grounding in natural rights. The all-encompassing notion that imposes this alien framework on modern republics is the idea of “culture.”

In free countries, not surprisingly, there was a bias toward democratic republics that avoided the evils of kingship or aristocracy. But that healthy bias has been lost with the triumph within the academy of moral and political relativism. This is where culture enters the picture.

Culture is indifferent to questions of justice. Rather, like vegetation, people simply “grow” into the unique form which their lives have taken. We can speak equally respectfully of, say, Aztec culture as well as European or American culture, even though characteristic of the former was mindless human sacrifice, and a determined movement toward equal justice defined the latter. Each culture has its own rules and no person of one culture has the right to "judge" another.

This has had at least two unfortunate consequences.

First, we discern a pathetic inability to see clearly, what is especially obvious to victims in “cultures” other than our own, the prevailing injustice. Everything from pre-modern societies to ideological tyrannies are given more than the benefit of the doubt, even granted legitimacy.

That has rendered free countries vulnerable in the face of actual threats to their security, whether that was the Soviet Union during its years of terror or the current Islamist war against the “infidels.”

But there is an even more pernicious consequence of embracing culture over constitution. And that is a mindless embrace of whatever evils prevail in one's own society.

Certainly, every people is subject to this error, but whereas modern constitutionalism offers a way out of perpetual injustice, so-called postmodern relativism, with its emphasis on culture, has no corrective other than raging contrarianism.

Those in the throes of this confusion, such as most Democrat spokespersons and leaders, cannot actually improve society. Rather, they exacerbate its worst flaws.

The most palpable example of this failure is the liberal Democrat policy of race preference, which judges on skin color, to replace the old policy of segregation that also judged on skin color.

Democrats cannot transcend race because they lack the moral and principled statesmanship that alone can bring justice to all persons, regardless of race.

Indeed, advocates of race preference for real and alleged victims of injustice have no real argument against the racial prejudice they so loudly declaim against. After all, if racism is the real culture of all those “deplorables” and “irremediables,” what gives Democrats the right to “judge”?

The most that the “culture-bound” Democrats can claim is that they have merely a different preference than so many of their fellow citizens, rather than a better, much less a corrective, one.

That goes a long way toward explaining why, after decades of fighting racial discrimination with race-conscious remedies, Democrats believe that racism persists everywhere, which is plainly not true. But where it persists in truth is in the minds of those who fight racism with more racism.

Somehow we are expected to believe that leaders with this prejudice, with their unthinking embrace of culture, can move beyond race. They have not yet done so and they never will.

Richard Reeb taught political science, philosophy and journalism at Barstow College from 1970 to 2003. He is the author of "Taking Journalism Seriously: 'Objectivity' as a Partisan Cause" (University Press of America, 1999). He can be contacted at rhreeb@verizon.net.