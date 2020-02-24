Nazis all the time

There they go again. That small group of letter writers who cannot prove a point with facts or reason, but instead will always resort to name calling. It is actually a detriment to the free exchange of differing ideas to call someone a Nazi, or other demeaning names.

On the other hand, Gabriel Portillo, as an example, can write a coherent letter without name calling. Byron Ward wrote an articulate letter on why he supports socialism without name calling or insults. I completely disagree with Byron Ward, but I appreciate his common sense approach in explaining his beliefs with what he believes are the facts.

Therefore, to those who think that insults will win an argument and influence public opinion, you are only doing your cause a disservice. Why not try opening minds by opening your own without hatred?

Thomas Whittington, Apple Valley

Riverwalk

In order for the Riverwalk, located in downtown Victorville, to succeed, the city has to put up “No Camping” and “No Dumping” signs along the river bottom. Otherwise, it’s just going to fill up with homeless tents and trash. It’s better to nip it in the bud now, or it will soon be out of control. No one wants to use the Riverwalk when the only thing to look at is homeless tents and the trash that they live among.

Ron Jeremy, born and raised in downtown Victorville

Homelessness solved

It's just been reported that the governor of the great state of California has not only hit a home run but a grand slam to boot. He is now floating the idea that physicians should be allowed to write prescriptions like they do for insulin and antibiotics to the homeless for housing. In a couple of words, simply brilliant.

Just how this will work is not completely clear. But I can imagine it would unfold like this: A homeless person would go to his or her physician and get the script. The person would then go to an apartment manager, or super, present the prescription and then move in. The person in charge would then mail the script to the governor, who, in turn, would forward it to the Franchise Tax Board, who would then, in turn, write a check for the rent and mail it back to the owner of the property.

Bingo. Homelessness solved. What a splendid stroke of genius. And there are those in Sacramento who actually walk, talk and think with what who knows. God help us!

William Cash, Victorville

We won’t see things better

Where are we going the way we’re living? Seems each day is more violent. More people think it’s better, but more are angry with one another. More kids are failing. We can't seem to bring proper change.

My opinion: we won’t see things better. Since man’s earliest days, we’ve decayed one drink and step at a time, surrendering to weaknesses whenever we wish. Today's moral illnesses exist because we gave into fetishes, desires or simple blindness to right and wrong while young. One might believe they didn’t contribute, but we all did and can’t hide.

Can we make things better? Maybe. History strongly suggests we won't. We want rules to govern the other guy. We want safety but drink, drive and settle disputes with knives, guns or flatirons. We want decency but walk with our britches around our knees, laughing at our parents’ behavioral codes.

Many say the past paved the way for us to live in some advanced society with very different lifestyles. You're right. Men have blue, green or pink hair. Ladies have muscle mass, tattoos and a sailor's tongue.

Families once sat at the table and discussed the day. Today they text, read multimedia or electronically visit the girlfriend or some unknown voice. Families once bowed together, giving thanks for many blessings. Today too many are afraid to bow for fear of losing something or someone. Grit, guts and glory have given way to beer, dope and pornographic living.

We aren’t better than our ancestors. We’re weaker and allowing our young to be even weaker tomorrow. Change will only come when more bow rather than swig, snort, shoot or swear.

Just my opinion. You needn’t agree. That’s freedom of choice. But don't be afraid to look objectively at your contributions in 20, 30 or 50 years.

Ron Paddack, Barstow

“Inconvenient Truth”

I just read that the U.N. estimated more than 100,000 civilian deaths in the Afghanistan war over the last 10 years. Are these poor people better off since the U.S. deployed to that country to “save” them from terrorist groups? Could it be that everyone could have been brought to the peace table without all of the dead and crippled civilians sacrificing their lives?

Could there be a higher tribute to our president if he is able to negotiate this new peace and bring our troops home? And if the president is successful, can we not do the same in Korea, Iraq and the countless other countries our troops are in, also bringing those troops home? We need to stop all wars everywhere and do like they pleaded in decades past: ‘Give Peace a Chance.”

Richard E. Behmer, Nampa, Idaho

