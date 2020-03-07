Of all the books ever written, the Bible is the most interesting. Its acronym, Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth, seems to be a clue as to why.

One can always argue its authenticity, but you cannot argue the impact it has had on the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Moreover, it continues to be, even today, the world's best seller.

Nevertheless, as one intently reads through it, you cannot escape the scarlet thread running through each of the 66 books that make up the Old and New testaments. That thread, undeniably, is Jesus Christ.

During one of his encounters with the scribes, Matthew 22:36, Jesus was asked what the first great commandment was? He immediately quoted from the book of Deuteronomy 6:4, the Jewish “Shema.”

“You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind,” and added the second is also like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” from Leviticus 19:18.

Not that Jesus needed the confirmation, but the scribe replied, “Well said.”

The point here, which is most often overlooked, is that three-letter word: “all.” As a matter of fact, this little word could be capitalized because it is the key to the successful Christian life. Far too many of us struggle with totally surrendering our lives and will to the God that we outwardly claim on Sunday as sovereign, but revert to living the remaining days of the week as the world does.

When we initially come to Christ, we recognize that we are carrying around the baggage of sin and guilt. The first step is acknowledging we are sinners, Romans 6:23, followed by the second which is repentance, Acts 2:38, and asking Jesus to forgive us.

If we truly mean it, something miraculous happens. The Holy Spirit comes into our hearts and begins the process of transforming us according to his will, Romans 12:1-2.

Part of this process is that little word “all” again. Moreover, it reminds me of the Ivory soap commercial on TV many years ago. It was said that Ivory soap was 99 and 4/100% pure. Wow! That's amazing. It looks good, floats, smells nice and lathers up quickly. The good thing about this soap is it can clean the outside of your body.

Unfortunately, it's not 100%, meaning it's not “all” pure and can't clean the heart! Only the blood of Jesus Christ can do that.

When John the Baptist was withB his disciples, John 1:29, he looked up and saw Jesus, and remarked, “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.”

The writer of Hebrews 9:22 tells us, “Without the shedding of blood there can be no remission of sins.” Again, this points us back to the Old Testament sacrificial process that was only a glimpse of things to come, namely Jesus, who died in our place and who God raised to his glory.

So you can now see that aforementioned scarlet thread weaving its way throughout the scriptures.

You don’t need me to remind you we are living in anxious and parlous times. One only needs to open the newspaper, turn on the TV or click on your cellphone to see the world around us unraveling.

But there is hope.

Jesus Christ said quite clearly in John 16:33, “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart, I have overcome the world.” And he assured his disciples by saying, “because I live you also will live,” referring to his resurrection, John 14:19.

Friends, we can have that peace of mind if we will remember that little three-letter word, “all,” which remains the elephant in the room.

Blessings!

William Cash is a licensed minister. He attends the Apple Valley Church of the Nazarene.