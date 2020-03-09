Sure hope I’m wrong

We no longer have a free press on guard against government abusing its powers in San Bernardino County, as our Founding Fathers intended with their adoption of the First Amendment.

Sure as sunset.

If we had such a free press on guard, eight different local government agencies in the county, since 1989, wouldn’t have dared to procure the arrest and removal of First Amendment-protected speech authorized by the right of attendance by the Brown Act from their public meetings on at least 164 occasions, with just two standing convictions and a wobbler on appeal.

If we had a free press on guard, the county District Attorney’s office wouldn’t have filed just 17 PC 403 cases since 1990, after investigating those 164 arrests, with 10 cases dismissed before trial. And three convictions in 1990, 1998 and 1999 for activity of speech the DA’s office, would finally concede, with the dismissal of a 2004 case was not a crime after all: refusing to yield the rostrum on being told your three minutes are up.

If we had a free press on guard, the DA’s office wouldn’t have dared, in violation of the Fifth Amendment protection against double jeopardy, to refile that 10th dismissed case, dismissed at the prosecution’s request, after a first jury had been selected and was ready for trial.

If we still had a free press on guard, a criminal case, with the right of Hesperians to meaningfully participate in the public meeting process deciding what their community will be like to live in tomorrow, could not be before the court for two years and seven months, currently on appeal, without a peep from any media voice, except for one lonely pamphleteer.

“Further affiant sayeth naught.”

For a better San Bernardino County,

Pamphleteer Bob Nelson, Hesperia

Voter fraud

Well, of course you were flabbergasted and couldn’t believe it. Of course you were outraged. So was I when I saw that news report. That's why I wrote my letter. Obviously you didn't see the same broadcast as my wife and I. It was not on Fox News. It was filmed in Los Angeles by a local news crew.

The person interviewed was a representative of the Los Angeles Registrar of Voters. That same individual was again interviewed the following day. He did not repeat any of his outrageous remarks from the previous day. In fact, what he said that day completely ignored what was said before. Also, incredibly, the reporter asked no questions regarding his previous remarks. Sounds like he screwed up big time, and the lamestream media was complicit in pretending it never happened.

One more thing. The L.A. County Registrar of Voters did something else that opened the door for potential voter fraud. Traditionally the voter must vote at the designated polling place for his precinct. By allowing all county voters to vote at any polling place in the county, it opened the possibility for multiple individuals to go on a precinct-jumping spree, voting at several locations in the same election.

It muddies the water and turns accurate precinct reporting into a wish and a prayer. Add to that the still-dirty voter registration rolls, and those who aren’t citizens but were registered to vote because they now have driver’s licenses. Anyone with a brain can see there’s no accountability. It's a real mess, and when the result of the election does happen to match the real wishes of the legal voters at large, it will serve as an example of one of the times when we managed to dodge a bullet.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

Nazi Trump

Pelosi, Schiff and the Democrats did nothing but uphold our laws and their constitutional duty by impeaching Trump. There's nothing Nazi about that. But if you point this out, you're “attacking” Trump? Now that's Nazi!

Trump was impeached because he broke the law and defied the Constitution when he tried to extort the new president of Ukraine into announcing a fake corruption investigation into the Bidens to help him in the election. Despite the lies of the right, that’s a serious, completely unconstitutional crime. It’s the kind of thing a Nazi would do.​

The Senate Republicans responded to this legal, constitutional act of Congress by ignoring the facts and demands of the American people to see the evidence and hear the witnesses against Trump. They unilaterally proclaimed his innocence without the fair trial they swore an oath to provide.

In this action, the Republicans proclaimed their leader officially above the law and Constitution, thereby enabling him to act even more like the unaccountable dictator he wants to be and launch his purge of anyone he considers “disloyal” from his government by replacing them with unqualified loyalists and punishing those who obeyed the law over him.

Now he’s demanding punishment for media outlets that report uncomfortable facts about him. Germany's “Enabling Act” allowed Hitler to do this.​ It’s those who continue to deny these facts who are unreasonable, hate-filled. They are consumed by lies, distortions and unfairness.

Trump wasn’t impeached because of some conspiracy against him. He was impeached because he violated this country’s laws and believes they don't apply to him.​ Thankfully, most Americans have already noticed this and more are starting to. I'll be happy to sell Mr. Idaho a crying towel when the American people take America back from Trump’s Fourth Reich in November.​

Angela Tambay​, Apple Valley

