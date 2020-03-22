Re: Schadenfreude

Things aren’t going really, really well under Trump. Obama inherited one of the greatest recessions in U.S. history. He turned it into the booming economy Trump takes credit for. Wages, job creation, worker productivity, growth are up because Trump inherited a strong economy from Obama.

That economy is slowing due to things like Trump’s tariffs. Median household income grew faster during Obama’s last term than at any time since data was collected. Wage growth has slowed under Trump. Federal deficits and debt he promised to eliminate have grown.​

Separating immigrant families at the border and locking them in camps isn’t “controlling illegal immigration,” which only lowers wages when greedy businessmen (like Trump) illegally hire undocumented workers for cheap labor. I don't see Trump or Republicans going after these criminals.

Our military has always been the strongest in the world. The right’s claims that it was diminished under Obama are hogwash, as are claims of Obama’s “policies of appeasement and apology.” Do they really believe Trump’s “thwarted” China, Russia, North Korea? He wants to be their BFF.​

The Trump administration’s handling of coronavirus has been horrific, consisting mostly of lies, distortions, denial, suppression of facts. He’s blamed Obama and the media. He tried to claim warnings he’s ignored from the WHO and others are part of a Democratic “hoax,” yet another fake, leftist plot to hurt him in the election.

There are no Democratic hopes of a Trump-disabling pandemic, just more right-wing propaganda intended to distract from Trump's failures through usual lies and anti-Trump conspiracies. Trump dropped the ball badly. Its likely to cost this country, and planet, bigly.​

Things are going poorly under Trump. Democrats are just reaping the benefits. That so many still pretend this isn’t the case is what should really scare people.​

Ralph Walters, Hesperia

I had a dream!

It’s the day before the Democratic convention. Neither Sanders or Biden have enough delegates to win on first ballot. A pollution-belching private jet lands at Midway Airport, delivering Bernie to the Democrat-controlled hellhole of Chicago. A second pollution-spitting private jet arrives, delivering “the first black president,” Willie Clinton.

The two titans of the Democratic Party meet in secret, presumably discussing Willie’s grandkids. In reality, Willie informs Bernie that his wife, Chillary, has accepted the VP spot under Joe Biden. Joe never asked Chillary to be on the ticket, but is told by the DNC and Clintons that she’s his running mate.

Willie’s job is to inform Bernie he’ll drop out of the race as the convention opens. If Bernie doesn’t concede, there’ll be a visit from the Arkansas mafia; they’ll introduce him to some fine Arkansas swampland. Bernie may be a commie, but he ain’t no fool. You don’t mess with the Clintons.

The next night, Bernie surrenders to keep harmony within the party. Moments later, Chillary’s named Joe’s VP candidate. This pair of millionaire tax cheats create a firestorm, traveling America and telling people everything’ll be free… free… free! They ride the wave of greedy, young, stoned voters into the White House.

Joe stutters through the presidential oath and delivers the shortest acceptance speech in history. Two months later, we learn poor Joe has dementia and, under the Constitution, is removed from office. Chillary’s sworn in. Slick Willie can’t wait to move back into the White House.

The moral of this nightmare is that neither Democratic candidate is worthy of holding our country’s top office. One’s a communist. The other has lost a few brain cells in recent years. Stay the course. Vote Trump. And while we’re at it, get rid of Pelosi as speaker of the House.

Boyd Mitchell, Hesperia

Fitting remarks

During the American Revolution, when soldiers of the Continental Army were starving and freezing from lack of funds from the Confederate Congress, the premier businessman and financier among the patriots was recruited to help out.

The patriot cause would have failed utterly had Robert Morris not taken up the cause. The colonies (new Confederate states) were so averse to taxation by any form of government other than their own state that the Articles of Confederation only allowed Congress to request funds from the states.

Morris, along with other means, including putting his own money at risk, asked Alexander Hamilton to contact the New York delegates in person to beg them to pay the New York share of taxes Congress had requested in support of the army.

Here follows what Morris said when Hamilton, dejected and frustrated, returned. Notice how fitting these remarks are to our current situation with our Democratic Party, their lamestream media and lefty followers:

“The several states and many of their public offices have so long been in the midst of boasting superior Assertions, that what was at first an Assumption has advanced along the Road to Belief, and then to perfect Conviction, and the Delusion is now kept up by the darkness in which it is enveloped.”

Morris advised Hamilton to learn from his experience, sustaining his vision of a larger public interest, all the while dealing on a daily basis “with those vulgar Souls whose narrow optics can see but the little circle of their selfish concerns," (quotations from, “The Quartet,” by Joseph J. Ellis).

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

