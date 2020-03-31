Some good news!

I'm here to tell everyone that there is, indeed, some great news in the Sunday, March 22, 2020, edition of the Daily Press. First of all, most city council and government meetings have been canceled! That means fewer new laws and taxes coming our way soon. Secondly, how great would it be to have a huge comeback for the drive-in movie business, where a family can have a great time for a relatively small price? So, despite the challenges of the coronavirus, it seems God is still in action giving us all that famous silver lining he has always been known for.

Richard E. Behmer, Nampa, Idaho

Who’s the fool?

For years I was called a fool for taking precautions in case there was an emergency. Well, today I have enough money, food, water, beer, wine, guns and ammo to sit out this emergency. So, who’s the fool now?

Thomas Whittington, Apple Valley

Restaurants

Order a take-out meal from your favorite restaurant tonight and ensure that they will survive this mess. Then do it again.

C.A. Meschter, Victorville

How nice

How nice to see the article about drive-in movies. Sure brings back many memories of pleasant evenings sitting in the privacy of an auto, munching on popcorn, perhaps a warm summer breeze drifting through open windows. It's a shame that many of these “relics” have been phased out.

Where else would you have a triple feature, which I had the pleasure of viewing once, though at 2 a.m., less viewing and more dozing. A favorite memory is of the time my three sisters and I (as quite slender teenagers) squeezed ourselves into the trunk of a 1950 Ford a friend drove into the theatre. We stifled our giggles long enough for her to drive to the back fence where we disembarked.

Of course that's not something to recommend to your kids, but we thought it was such fun. Anyway, maybe I'll get the chance to once again visit a drive-in. Or not — but I sure have my memories.

Mele Bond, Victorville

Schadenfreude and the big lie

The “Big Lie”: a propaganda technique wherein a falsehood is presented as true, then endlessly repeated so undiscerning people believe it. For example, continually saying Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win in 2016 is a big lie. It isn’t true, but some believe it.

Another big lie: Trump’s buddying-up to Iran, North Korea, Russia and China’s tyrannical leaders. No, that was Obama, who yielded to them on everything, apparently in the hope that they’d behave if he was nice. Trump placed unrelenting economic sanctions on them and used military force where appropriate. He makes them behave or suffer consequences — the only way to handle tyrants.

A third big lie: our booming U.S. economy is Obama’s doing. Poppycock. Trump cut taxes, reduced regulation and made us energy independent. That’s why the economy is booming. Economic growth has been solid three years running. Household income, which stagnated below $60,000 annually under Obama, rose 10% under Trump to $66,000. 4.7 million jobs were created. Unemployment last quarter was 3.7% — virtually full employment.

The mainstream media is now pounding the idea that Trump’s bungling the COVID-19 response. There’s no evidence of this. In fact, the low infection rate, considering our large population, plus the extremely low death rate when compared to total cases, shows the opposite. But that doesn’t matter to MSM. They want people to believe this falsehood, so they present it as gospel truth and repeat it endlessly. Another big lie from our ministry of propaganda.

Our government — local, state, federal — is doing an admirable job on COVID-19. When it passes, our economy will roar back, and Trump’s leadership will be recognized. Until then, Democrats will continue to hope things go poorly to regain power — a truly frightening thing.

Forrest Edward (Mad Dog) Metz, Victorville

Democrats blocking

As a lifelong Democrat, what I’m witnessing in Washington, D.C. is an absolute despicable and horrendous act of betrayal on the part of the elected Democratic officials in the Senate. It’s their job to pass legislation that’s good for America, not to hold up legislation that will help Americans, like this impressive legislation will!

For the second day in a row on Monday, March 23, 2020, the Democrats have blocked the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill for the U.S. people! This isn’t just a bill. It’s a giant bill that all Republicans support and Democrats don’t. The Democrats, which I have been all of my life (never again), have decided to turn their backs on the American middle and working classes because they believe it’s tilted toward big companies and the rich, and not working families.

Democrats are showing their true colors in turning their backs on middle- and working-class people like myself. They’re thumbing their noses at the terrible plights we’re all facing at this moment!

It’s now easy to see who has the middle class’ back! Since it’s not the Democrats, it must be the Republican Party. As a lifelong Democrat, it’s really difficult to say that; however, it is what it is. The Democrats’ actions are clear. Our Democratic leaders are turning their backs on the working people of America!

Dan Daniels, High Desert

