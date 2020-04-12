Cashing in on COVID-19

Imagine this scenario. An asteroid is hurtling through space on a trajectory that’ll inevitably strike earth in one week, and we haven’t the means to stop it. Scientists calculate there’s a 1% chance New York City will take a direct hit, causing widespread devastation.

The president declares Martial Law and mobilizes the National Guard to forcibly evacuate the city, only to be attacked by critics for overreacting and inconveniencing city residents. Consequently, many New Yorkers ignore his orders, as according to their leaders, the risks are insignificant.

A week goes by, the asteroid strikes earth, and Madison Square Garden is ground zero. The city is destroyed. The millions who ignored the evac orders perish. Critics accuse the administration of not acting appropriately.

An act of God? Mother Nature’s wrath? Karma? Providence? Stupidity? Or was it simply just bad luck? Nope. It’s none of those things. It’s all Trump’s fault.

The global crisis in which we find ourselves, the public’s utter lack of disaster preparedness and the subsequent selfishness exhibited by panic-stricken hoarders is like nothing I’ve witnessed in my entire life.

To make matters much worse, instead of coming together to conquer this threat, liberal politicians have instead seized the opportunity by weaponizing COVID-19 for political gain and self-immolating in the process. They, and their disciples in the media, are a national disgrace.

The rational majority realizes our President is doing everything possible (with the power available to him) to address this crisis. I’m thoroughly convinced we’ll see that demonstrated Nov. 3 when Trump is re-elected.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Re: ‘Space waster’ (March 26, 2020)

Now Wm. C Smith knows how many Daily Press readers (and even more former Daily Press readers) feel about him and the other right-wingers who regularly contribute right-wing propaganda to the Daily Press.

Danny Sexton​, Apple Valley

Thiessen on Biden

We can always count on Thiessen (and Reeb) to provide the latest and greatest in dishonest, hypocritical, right-wing propaganda.

Thiessen's commentary on questioning Biden’s mental fitness is a perfect example. The problem with pushing the Right's latest smear against Biden is that to get people to buy your sell, you must hope they've never heard Trump speak.

Day after day, Trump presents lies and misstatements that cause us to question his honesty and sanity. He rambles like a madman; denies science and reality; and attacks anyone who speaks truths about him.

When COVID-19 first appeared stateside, he denied its seriousness, calling it a Democratic hoax. Now that America is the world leader in infections, he's questioning the validity of the numbers, saying he doesn't believe we're as short of much-needed ventilators and medical supplies as doctors claim. Yeah, they’re all lying. ​

Biden has a lifetime of experience in public service and, as VP, built a positive reputation among world leaders as someone they could trust. Trump has embarrassed our nation wherever he’s gone and left America with a bad reputation. The world sees our country as an unreliable ally.

​Biden has a record and reputation for caring greatly about people. Trump tells states in dire need of medical equipment they’ll need to show "sufficient appreciation" to get it, brags about press briefing TV ratings and falsely claims the media hopes for his failure. Trump has empathy for only himself.​

Biden grew up with, and overcame, a stutter which still causes him to sometimes trip over words. What’s Trump's excuse? Why doesn’t the Right question his mental fitness? I'll take Biden's gaffes over Trump's lies. Biden on his worst day is far better than Trump on his best. Nothing the alt-right propagandists say will change that fact.​

Rick Benefield​​​, Apple Valley

Destroying the world economy

Now that hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be an effective treatment for COVID-19, why is there still panic in the voices of Trump's critics? It seems to me that if it were prescribed as soon as COVID-19 were diagnosed, all of this "panicking" would end, and we’d get back to normal.

I'm just worried that if this pandemic was intentional on China's part that they will release another mysterious virus just as we are getting control of COVID-19. A new pandemic with an even deadlier virus would send this country into a massive depression from which we’ll never recover. Nobody thought 9/11 was a terrorist attack until the second plane hit the World Trade Center. If it happens again, how will we finally respond? The Chinese communists must be made to understand that there will be a price to pay for destroying the U.S. and world economies.

Michael A. Pacer, Hesperia

Our Congress

Congress in another recess. Translation: “We are on another vacation at taxpayer expense. Come on people, you didn’t really expect us to work for $175,000 a year, plus fringe benefits? Putting the screws to Americans is what we do best. You gullible fools vote us into office time and time again.”

Bob Craig, Apple Valley

