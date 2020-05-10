The truth will come out

April 21, 2020: A bipartisan investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee has validated the January 2017 U.S. intelligence assessment describing Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election — including Russian efforts to help Donald Trump — as accurate, thorough, and untainted by political bias.

"The Committee found no reason to dispute the Intelligence Community's conclusions," Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, said.

In "Key Judgments," the 2017 analysis said, "We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump."

Russ von Hagen, Helendale

Soapy soapy

New 2020 words for "The Hokey Pokey":

You put your left hand in / Turn on the spout / Put your right hand in / Scrub them both about

Do the soapy soapy / That’s what it’s all about

You put ur face mask on / Before you go out / Gloves in your pocket / Be sure to take them out

Do the touchy nopey / That’s what it’s all about

You wipe off the cart / Before you even start / Stay six feet out / Sanitize for clout

Stay in you own nookie / That’s what it’s all about

Don’t take your package in / When you’re back from being out / Your shoes don’t come in / Make sure you leave ‘em out

Then do the soapy soapy / Washin’ hands is what it’s all about

Do the soapy soapy / For the virus turnabout

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Why I use ‘communism’

After my last letter, you're maybe thinking, "Why’s this guy going off about communist propaganda? I thought people were all upset about socialists like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and other 'progressives'?"

Here's the thing. They all want the same thing, no matter what they call it, and that’s collectivism. That ends in tyranny, starvation, death and destruction. If you wipe out the Electoral College, you’re left with, theoretically, pure democracy. But what you really have is a collective. Majority rules. Every time. On everything.

The little guy has no voice. Individual freedoms, liberties and sovereignty no longer exist. The majority will vote to take your guns to promote a healthy and safe environment for everyone. Make sure you’ve no lamb DNA. Whenever two wolves and a sheep have to decide what’s for lunch, you’re guaranteed to be the main course.

And they will take your guns. It might be bloody, especially if many decide to go all Patrick Henry on that issue. But trust me, they’ll take your guns, even if it means slaughtering half the country’s population.

So I use the word most think is the worst of the bunch: communism. During the Cold War, Russian communism was thought to be the worst. Communism was the name Lenin gave his party when he took control in the Russian Revolution. Then Stalin took power from him. Death and destruction got worse. When asked what kind of government he had, Stalin said it was socialism, but the rest of the world called it communism. Birds of a feather.

If you think progressives showed up during Woodrow Wilson’s tenure, you’re wrong. They dismantled Reconstruction after the Civil War, ushered in Jim Crow laws and continued pushing the narrative that slavery was a good thing. Today, they proclaim illegal immigration is good for the country.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

America’s conservatives

Dr. Fauci tells us the truth while President Trump lies to us. Guess which one conservatives believe?

Fauci is correct. Had Trump acted when the rest of the world knew what we were facing, the situation in America would be much better. But Trump was too busy holding rallies, playing golf, saying COVID-19 wasn't as bad as Democrats' suggested and blaming others when he was proven wrong, to properly act.

Now Americans are paying the price. The job of Fauci and other medical and scientific experts is not to stroke the president's fragile ego, but to speak the truth about what we’re facing.

The China travel ban did nothing to save American lives as the virus was already here and spreading. Automobiles are not a highly infectious, deadly disease. To equate the two is the ultimate in idiocy. We are not in a war, thus the War Powers Act does not apply.

Those who still blindly support the increasingly deranged man in the White House are in a poor position to question the mental health of others. Trump has no clue what he’s talking about or what he’s doing. He keeps contradicting himself, blaming others for his failures.

We need a strong, intelligent leader to guide us through this horrible situation, but it’s increasingly clear we don’t have one. Biden at his worst would still be far better than Trump at his best. Biden never suggested that ingesting disinfectant or drinking bleach might cure the coronavirus.

Republicans have demonstrated traitorous, absolute evil, ungodly behavior in government. Those who are with God, America and the Constitution are those who rightfully investigated and impeached Donald Trump for his illegal, treasonous and unconstitutional acts. Those who ignore this and still worship him like a god (fealty) are the real threat to our nation.

Danny Sexton, Apple Valley

Want to join the conversation? Email your submissions of 300 words or fewer to letters@vvdailypress.com. Include your address and phone number for residency verification (these won’t be published). Put “Letter to the Editor” with a suggested headline in the subject field.