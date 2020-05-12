Freedom fighters

Friday’s front page (April 24, 2020) showed so-called freedom fighters demonstrating against stay-at-home directives. I'm 70 and recovering from seven weeks of radiation and chemo. I can't afford you spreading the coronavirus to my neighborhood, so wake up and smell the coffee. I can't afford your "freedoms." By the way, all your firearms won't protect you from COVID-19.

Marty Torok, Apple Valley

Furloughs, layoffs and firings

Our vaunted political leaders are quick to shutter businesses and other places for hard-working family members to earn funds to feed and care for their families. Why are our legislators in Congress, state Senate and Assembly members who are not in session (as of April 27, 2020), still receiving paychecks?

They ought to be receiving only as much pay as their constituents who are out of work through no fault of their own. This also should apply to the leaders who choose to panic and close off everything for fear they might be held accountable for not acting quickly enough. I keep reading that "We are all in this together," but that is clearly not true.

There are various levels of pain being inflicted. Most of this pain falls on the average employee, and none is afflicting the officials in the political arena. We might see a more level-headed approach to this medical situation if the de facto leadership was also feeling some of the pain that has been caused by rash, poorly considered and sometimes ineffectual commands from “on high.” I do not expect rationality to be reestablished in the near time. Maybe by October.

Richard Rorex, Apple Valley

America, the greatest

Why is the United States the greatest nation in the world? We are really nothing more than 50 separate nations that have come together under one Constitution to serve the people of America. So, 244 years ago, our forefathers created the most workable, dynamic, beautiful, godly, humane nation that ever existed.

Actually, America is not a democracy. We are the representative republic our founders wanted. True democracy is mob rule, where the majority makes all the decisions directly. We are also 50 states with only two senators per state, so that the more-populous states cannot force laws on the rest of us!

Russia is a representative republic, except their representatives are pre-chosen, somewhat like our representatives in the South were pre-chosen in the slave states from pre-Civil War and up until the 1960s.

Today, our Constitution is alive and well, with America being the greatest nation on Mother Earth, no questions asked!

It’s non-Americans who always compare Americans to “the rest of the world” in a generally negative way! Why can’t Americans get rid of guns like the rest of the world? Why can’t Americans give out free health care like the rest of the world? Why don’t Americans travel like the rest of the world does?

Really, as messed up as everyone tells us American is, even those who come to the U.S. illegally, we are and always will be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

No group of people will ever tell us Americans how bad we are because America knows the truth! We are the greatest. Freedom rules!

Dan Daniels, High Desert

Re: ‘Idaho Contributor’ (April 28, 2020)

I have to say that Mr. Hutchinson's letter about my contributions from Idaho was at least cordial and not at all hateful. I don't see his type of courtesy very often when people come after me here. For that, I thank him. He is, indeed, a gentleman and a scholar, as they say.

For clarification, I'd like to let him know that I lived in Victorville for over 30 years before moving to Idaho about a year ago. Part of my heart will always be in Victorville and that is the reason I subscribe to the Daily Press even to this day. I just like keeping up with events there, that's all.

In addition, I am an Army Veteran with a conservative outlook. That should explain the driving force behind most of my letters.

Finally, very recently, in the opinion section here, I submitted a letter that criticized Fox news for being much like all of the other news channels and for losing it's edge in political news. I think Fox still tries to be accurate and truthful, but I keep getting the strong feeling that their newest game is to bait the conservatives every night into hating the left.

This world will never have true peace until we learn to accept one another no matter what political party we adhere to. Remember, politics is only one small fraction of our lives here on earth. I, for one, have largely reduced my interest in politics over the last year or so. Doing so has brought me a certain peace of mind that I'm enjoying very much now.

Richard E. Behmer, Nampa, Idaho

