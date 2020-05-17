New(som) rules

Next, Gov. Newsom will rule that it will not rain on Tuesdays.

C.A.Meschter, Victorville

Nancy Antoinette

Back in 2016, Donald Trump wasn’t my guy — there were several other candidates I preferred. Having said that, let me make two observations: First, I really don’t think anyone but Trump could’ve defeated Hillary. Second, whatever else you think about the guy, his presidency sure is entertaining!

One of its most entertaining facets is the surge in the use of nicknames for political opponents, a truly wonderful phenomenon. Here are a few of my favorites:

For Sanders, by far the best is “Bolshevik Bernie.” This guy honeymooned in the Soviet Union, thinks food lines are a good thing and says Cuba is great because of increased literacy rates. (The runner-up nickname for him is “Barnacle Bernie.”)

Clearly the best nickname for Biden is “Quid Pro Joe,” although “Sleepy Joe” and “Creepy Joe” (especially in light of recent revelations) are also good.

I refuse to refer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by her initials, which would give her the same dignity as FDR, JFK or LBJ. I generally pronounce her initials like a word (rhymes with “hay smock”) being sure to give the second syllable a good German head-clearing sound. That said, my new favorite nickname for her, stolen from Dennis Miller, is “AOCD.”

Nicknames for Adam Schiff are absolutely the gift that keeps on giving. Possibilities are endless. “Little Schiff” is only the beginning.

My favorite nickname of all is “Nancy Antoinette.” Last month, Nancy Pelosi appeared on late-night TV showing off her refrigerators that cost $24,000 (more than most people’s cars) filled with gourmet ice cream. Sheesh! Have you ever seen a politician do anything more tone-deaf and stupid? Let them eat ice cream!

Forrest Edward (Mad Dog) Metz, Victorville

The big picture

50,000 Americans dead (as of April 30, 2020) from a virus is a tragedy. 30 million Americans forced into unemployment and left unable to feed their families, and businesses around the world forced to close up shop is a crime against humanity. Who is the real beneficiary of this global hysteria?

Allen Hawley, Apple Valley

Trump culpability

There is absolutely no credible evidence whatsoever to support the repulsive right's latest Big Lie, that the virus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak was created in a lab in China. Nor did China allow Wuhan residents to travel internationally after the lockdown. These are just more looney lies.

The reason conservatives are being fed this bunk now is because Republicans desperately need to draw attention away from the real reason for our current situation: The deplorable response to the coronavirus outbreak by Donald Trump.

The first American death from COVID-19 came on Feb. 29, in Washington state. We had a good idea of what was coming because the entire planet was, by then, suffering from an outbreak of the disease that was killing people at an alarming rate. But instead of taking quick and decisive action, Trump spent the next precious weeks denying and downplaying the virus’ danger, and lying to us for weeks between golf games and rallies as the body count climbed.

On April 29, the death count reached 60,000. More Americans died from the virus in two months than died in the entire Vietnam War, and the number of Americans infected has topped one million. Trump's sleazy son-in-law calls this "a great success story." This is what's truly unconscionable.

China did not do this to us, Donald Trump did. His unforgivable refusal to act when he should have is what has caused thousands of American deaths. The Trump administration is the Godless regime that needs to go. Remember that in November.

James Ferguson​​​, Apple Valley

FBI Hierarchy

The latest information (as of April 30, 2020) we’re now hearing regarding the highest levels of the FBI targeting Gen. Flynn, if not disgusting, is nonetheless despicable to the point to make one vomit. What's worse is hearing former FBI Director James Comey give an interview in which he implies that the inexperience of the Trump administration allowed him to sneak in two agents to blindside Flynn. As a retired police sergeant with more than 36 years of service in this state, I have always thought of the FBI as the cream of the crop as our country's investigative agency. Unfortunately, both cream and scum float, so if one isn't paying close attention, it just might be difficult to make the distinction. Moreover, considering all bogus news about a Russian connection, I wonder if anyone in the Justice Department would look into whether or not Mr. Comey is a plant. His actions seem more in line with the KGB than the FBI. Just wondering!

William Cash, Victorville

Shark!

Well, Gov. Newsom is yelling, “SHARK!” After five weeks of his executive order (as of April 30, 2020), I think most of us have learned to respect social distancing and the appropriateness of wearing face masks in certain venues.

Beyond that, new information about the virus’ possible weakness to both humidity and ultraviolet light seem to be reasonable arguments for changing the directive. Having said that, I think the governor’s expanding shutdown of public venues is draconian and will meet continued resistance.

This is where Newsom fails at being a proactive governor. There are indications that adjustments can be made in these directives, but when Newsom (who probably has designs on becoming president one day) manages with "hammer-time" policy, he fails at trusting his public and their right to redress.

This is also where it becomes dangerous when the relationship between people and their governments stop listening to one another. Yet while Newsom thinks he's putting "COVID feathers" in his aspiring presidential cap, he is inadvertently spreading the disease by failing to give the constituents who elected him a sounding board.

Bryan A. Cook, Phelan

Come on, Joe

Come on, Joe. You can do better than that. One measly accusation of sexual harassment means you do not qualify to be president. You need to lower yourself into the cesspool that has become the benchmark of our venomous viper in the Black House. You need at least 20 more women to come forward with the same accusation. And, please, we want a verified history of adultery, groping women and cavorting with prostitutes. Then, and only then, will you qualify to be the next GropenFuhrer.

Edward Weinberg, Barstow

‘Pini’ pertinent

Referring to myself as “left-leaning conservative,” I was gratified to read under YOUR LETTERS on May 3 about another who considers himself such [“Strange Financials,” Harold Mantz], a “77-year-old conservative Democrat,” I'm a bit shocked ['n "puzzled," also] by leftie deviations lately; frinstance, so many agreeing with the 'Right' that we all oughta go back to work. However, we [me & Harold] differ greatly in at least one way: Mail-in.

In my latest tome, “Howta double Y'r Lifetime,” I maintain that any tiny shortcut atall, multiplied by the number available to us, can significantly prolong our existences. So I most heartily disagree that "mail-ins ... too ripe for fraud." Let's assume, f'zample, starting at age 21 [or whatever the current voting age], you decided you had to drive to the poll, then wait in line.

If it's only one mile and a half-hour wait, still, if you're 90 like me, you'll have spent around 70 hours driving. In effect, then, the mail-in has let you live three days longer. Cost? A few dozen phony ballots.

Dale Hileman, Apple Valley

Dear Nancy

I thought it would never happen, but I agree with Nancy Pelosi. Her Democratic congressional coalition is not essential enough to be in session.

Thomas Whittington, Apple Valley

Democrat bumper sticker

Soon we will see the new Democratic bumper sticker: “Good is evil and evil is good.” How about that?

Bob Craig, Apple Valley

From Boise to Iraq, we salute you!

Because of COVID-19, everyone on the planet is much more informed and we’ve all become acutely aware of how easily and quickly disease can spread. As a result, people all over the world have dramatically modified their traditional greetings.

Europeans no longer kiss each other’s cheeks. Eskimos avoid rubbing noses. Inner city folks don’t slap hands or high five each other anymore. Even simple handshakes are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Although most folks have abandoned those traditional greetings, there are still those obstinate few who will cling to the old rituals; however, they will eventually be lost through the process of natural selection, and those traditions will die off with them.

During this crisis, I’ve seen greetings progress from the old-fashioned handshake to the more low-contact method of fist bumping, then from elbow tapping to the hip nudge, and — in a final act of desperation to safely acknowledge each other’s presence while still maintaining some small degree of human contact — the highly impersonal, but relatively safe “toe touch.”

I think we should adopt another approach and make use of our armed forces’ long-established, tried-and-true, non-verbal military greeting: the salute. A salute provides the means to respectfully acknowledge each other while maintaining zero physical contact.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Things that make me say huh

Here are a few items that make me take a news article or letter as gossip. Anytime an article says an undisclosed source, to me, means somebody talking around a water cooler who only has some of the facts.

Generally, that individual heard something with no knowledge of the decision-making process involved. They saw something but did not see the minutes, hours, days or maybe weeks that led to that event. They make a statement to make themselves seem credible when they are just office gossips.

As readers it’s our responsibility to take that statement out into daylight and investigate it to determine what really happened. Most of the time, I have more important things to do than substantiate hearsay comments. Of course, if there’s smoke there’s fire, but that’s usually a trash fire.

Another item that makes me ponder the validity of an opinion is when the individual starts off seemingly with a thought out piece and then declines into a tirade of name-calling. There was an amazing bumper sticker I saw in a small Northern California town that defined “A racist, a conservative winning a discussion with a liberal.”

Say what you want, that bumper sticker can be used for anything. What it says to me is once you descend into name-calling, you’re admitting you have lost the discussion. Of course, some will focus on the content and not the concept. For them, there is little hope of having a rational discussion.

I come from a family that would get into a discussion and, halfway through, switch sides and argue both sides of the event with equal fever. At the end of such a discussion, we find each side has validity and we must find common ground. Check your windows before throwing stones through someone else’s.

Raymond Schindler, Victorville

Moron Militia

I see the Moron Militia came to the High Desert — with their MAGA/NRA hats, Gadsden flags, "tyranny" signs and pro-Trump banners — putting themselves, their children and others at risk.

Trump flags give away why these people were there. Their lying leader and his Fox accomplices spent weeks convincing people this pandemic is part of a scam by the evil Democrats and Goebbels-inspired media to take their freedoms, feeding them lies, whipping them into a frenzy against those speaking truth.

This is not a Democrat-created hoax. It’s a deadly, highly contagious disease that has infected over 1.4 million people and killed over 88,000 in the U.S. alone. Fighting it requires avoiding contact, staying home and wearing masks when we must go out.

But our president spent over a month after the virus was confirmed in America calling it a soon-to-be-eliminated foe that’s no worse than the flu. He didn't do anything to confront it until long after other countries. He was too busy golfing, attending rallies and tweeting childishly. By then, it was too late.

Now, with the virus still out of control, Trump and his allies are saying everything’s peachy keen. It’s time to go back to work because the economy, the only thing Trump had to run on, is crumbling. People need to "liberate" their states, despite the strong chance this’ll make things worse. How many who believed these lies will get the virus and spread it?

We’re in this mess because Trump and his rich cronies are more concerned about making more money than they are about the workers making them that money. Trump’s failure to combat the pandemic is making the problem far worse. Trump’s the enemy, not those working to keep America safe. We must end this farce in November.

Donna Pelonis, Hesperia

