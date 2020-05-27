Many Americans are suspicious of politicians, Republicans because of what new thing they might do, Democrats because of what new thing they won’t do.

The former expect little from government while the latter expect a lot. More so than in normal times, crises have a way of revealing politicians’ intentions.

While there was has been virtually unanimous agreement among our nation’s leaders that a global pandemic required a full-scale response that shut most activity down, it was clear from the beginning that some were more enthusiastic than others about their extreme measures in the last couple of months.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle was unaware of the Bible, but he shared with that sacred source a clear-eyed understanding of mankind’s propensity for evil no less than for good. Indeed, he classified and evaluated polities or regimes in terms of who ruled and for what ends.

They generally fall into three categories — the rule of one, few or many, and further distinguished as healthy or unhealthy depending upon whether the rulers’ aims were the common good or their own interest. Thus, monarchies may degenerate into tyrannies, aristocracies into oligarchies and democracies into mob rule.

The worst of all forms, Aristotle wrote, was tyranny as there are no limits on the rulers’ power within the government as well as without. The rule of law which we know and cherish simply doesn’t exist in a “government” resting solely on one person’s whims.

Our country has avoided that fate by our adherence to a Constitution, which established a democratic republic in which the sovereign people choose their representatives directly by election, or indirectly by appointment of those elected.

The government is further limited by checks and balances in the form of a bicameral legislature, independent executive and judiciary, and the separation of their powers. Only powers delegated, whether express or implied, may legitimately be exercised. In the final analysis, as the English political philosopher John Locke wrote, “The people shall judge.”

Last week I wrote that numerous governors and mayors justified their emergency powers as necessary to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, but then continued them until it is “eradicated.” That is a bridge too far as we have lived with diseases lesser and even greater in scope that coronavirus without stifling our way of life.

What “shows” during this extended lockdown is some leaders’ far too comfortable embrace of far-ranging and complicated “orders” specifying what we may or may not do under various conditions of our social, economic, artistic and spiritual lives.

Granted, determining what is essential and what is not is tricky business, but the willful and arbitrary form these decrees have taken gives rise to the suspicion that they are serving purposes unrelated to the pandemic.

The biggest complaint of many concerns the seemingly privileged position of big box stores that have cornered the market on essential goods and services, along with others on their supply chain, leaving many small business at a great disadvantage, to say the least. That is why the congressional relief package was aimed at supporting that sector of the market.

But no less egregious has been the virtual ban on religious worship, which is apparently guilty of the sin of not producing anything we all need. That flies in the face of the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom, but also the genuine need of all of us for divine guidance, not solely during emergencies but surely then.

Above and beyond these genuine injustices we descry the Democrats’ desire to turn the shutdown to political advantage.

Before Chinese Communists facilitated the spread of the virus around the world by a combination of incompetence and malice, our country was prospering with full employment, soaring profits and stable prices. By blaming President Trump for the virus’ spread and the unavoidable recession, they hope to deceive Americans into believing that they alone can bring us back to economic health.

But that party has “shown” its true face in its leaders’ preference for restructuring our economic life so as to make the government rather than the citizens the driver of the marketplace. This needs to be said over and over: The government cannot generate prosperity; it can only encourage or discourage it.

The most intelligent policy for restoring economic health here and now is to suspend the 6.2% payroll tax for the rest of the year, which would put more money into the pockets of both employees and employers. We owe that to all the people who have been thrown out of work and would rather receive a paycheck than live off other taxpayers.

Our politicians’ position on that sensible proposal will “show” us who and what they are.

Richard Reeb taught political science, philosophy and journalism at Barstow College from 1970 to 2003. He is the author of “Taking Journalism Seriously: ‘Objectivity’ as a Partisan Cause” (University Press of America, 1999). He can be contacted at rhreeb@verizon.net.