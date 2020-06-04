Where veterans homes are supposed to be

You don’t put a veterans home in the polluted-air area of any state. You put the homes or campuses for those veterans who need a place to live out their lives in rural areas where the air is clean, the environment is best for aging veterans. Barstow was the ideal place for a veterans home and remains so.

The Democratic governor, with his failed policies managing/mismanaging the current virus scam, now wants to close the Veterans Home of California-Barstow and possibly others in coming years. He claims there is not enough money in the state budget to operate the VHC-Barstow (with major funding from the Federal VA through the veterans who are living there).

This is the same governor who in April wanted to provide tax money for illegals in the state. This is the same governor who has himself and his staff on full pay through the same period of time that millions of Californians are being forced from an honest wage, working, due to stay-at-home policies.

VHC-Barstow should be the highest priority item local elected officials fight for in the coming weeks. The veterans of the Mojave River Valley, as well as the Antelope Valley, with an area population of nearly one million residents, deserve this.

Tom Pinard, Wrightwood

Virus lies

Things I never want to hear or see again: "It's no worse than the flu." "It's the common cold weaponized against the president." "It's under control." "It's a bio-weapon created by China." "It's a conspiracy against Trump." "It's a Deep State fraud." "Bill Gates and George Soros are behind it." "Old people should be allowed to die to protect the economy." "Other things kill people, too." "My rights are being violated." "The U.S. leads the world in testing." "The homeless are spreading it." "The death toll is being overblown." "Liberals want the U.S. to fail." "Americans need to be warriors against the virus." "The more we test, the more sick people there are."

It's bad enough we have to worry about getting the virus and what it is doing to our country. We shouldn't have to put up with people that believe in crackpot conspiracy theories, as well.

Robin Carstairs, Lucerne Valley

Spike in cases, seriously?

Some businesses opened May 8. We had a spike of 273 cases on May 9. What? Our politicians will say, “Look, we opened the businesses and there was a huge spike in cases.” More fear mongering spewed by insufficient data. Tell me how they miraculously came up with these numbers. Out of the 2.18 million people in the county, 273 got sick and they were tested in a 24-hour period. There are no reports of hospitalization in those numbers. Give me a break, once again insufficient data to come to a logical conclusion. Where are numbers for the common flu or the common cold? News flash: Go to the store. Buy something. Take precautions and get on with your life.

Raymond Schindler, Victorville

We

We, a two-letter word that includes every living thing in a universe that contains huge objects arranged in clusters that are far far apart. For more details, read "Out there" in Discovery magazine dated June 2020. Read this article five times and, each time, think how short the word "we" is.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Let us show the world

One opinion holds no greater value than another. This section allows all citizens the privilege of expressing themselves. It lets those who disagree have their moments, too.

"We The People" doesn’t mean lie down and be trampled. We’ve navigated a long history of attacks upon our health. History revealed we made mistakes in some cases and employed common sense in others. Overall, "We The People" handled the attacks.

We’ve far more politics in our situation than the disease warrants. We need to be safe and I’ll do my part, but politicians are misusing us for their gain, not our well being.

I can't imagine what medical staff feel as they see another life expire. Previous medical staff felt those same emotions, wondering if they could‘ve done better. Yet we moved forward, reaching today.

Evil hands constructed this virus. It spread like many wildfires. Those blaming others for response delays, or keeping us locked indoors, must show what they’ve done to halt the spread. If we listen to those coming before us in videos, print media and TV broadcasts, we’ve been exposed to fear tactics, common sense, stupidity and hope. We go to bed just to wake up and experience the mess all over again.

We kept our communities and country moving forward through past health attacks by “We The People.” If those exercising authority based upon advice from researchers or scientists with political agendas that override sound medical findings, we’ll be kept confined.

The Constitution doesn’t say confine your people. Its awesome language gives freedom to the people. An authority far above all others offers us this reminder: "One knows not the hour they will be called home." Let the people be free. Let us live. Let us show the world what is meant by "We The People."

Ron Paddack, Barstow

