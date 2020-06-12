Mixing considerable violence in with its massive protests, Black Lives Matter has riveted the nation’s attention to its charges of endemic police violence against unarmed black men and systemic racism.

Would that this fortnight-long occupation of multiple cities’ public spaces were the manifestation of a genuine civil rights movement, but, alas, we are disappointed.

As this assault on our nation’s precious fabric and genuine public sensibilities continues, it has become clear that the object is, in the phrase past President Barack Obama used when he took office, “the transformation of America.”

Here I will try to put the pieces together to show that the object is to replace constitutional government by the people with the tyranny of liberal elites aided by mobs in the street.

Millions of people — whatever their race or color, their politics or religion — have agreed that America is a racist nation that can be redeemed, if at all, only by the replacement of its hopelessly tainted institutions by the rule of our “betters.”

Of course, our country, given its history of slavery and forcible racial segregation and the attendant racial prejudice, has not surprisingly seen justifiable outrage. But ancient wisdom teaches us that indignation is a bad counselor.

The civil rights movement aroused America’s conscience and historic civil rights legislation was adopted to right old wrongs, laying the basis for interracial harmony and equal justice under the law. But we well know that, even as considerable progress did indeed occur, there have been those who, under the guise of helping those previously abused, actually stifled many blacks’ rise into full civic and economic participation.

That betrayal is the first link in the chain of events threatening our liberty. Before the ink was dry on civil rights legislation, leading Democrats, from President Lyndon Johnson on down, called for going beyond equality as a right and opportunity, to equality as a fact and a result. That was the force behind so-called “affirmative action” in public employment, college admissions and government contracting rather than merit.

When actual results fell far short of expectations, many blacks and other non-white persons concluded that racial discrimination persisted in spite of the nation’s commitment to racial equality. Many minority students were admitted to colleges for which their previous education did not prepare them, causing them to charge institutional racism, a claim which spineless college administrators were quick to credit.

As these forms of reverse discrimination stirred much white resentment (but, of course, not taken seriously), there next was “busing for racial balance” wherein whites and blacks were sent to schools out of their neighborhoods, which angered about as many blacks as whites, before it was abandoned.

All during this struggle, allegations were made of police brutality that singled out black suspects for particular abuse, which has never been supported by the facts.

In 2019, for example, there were but 13 instances of police shootings of unarmed black men. Of those, five were either later deemed justified or did not result in charges filed against the officer(s) involved. Combined, the officer(s) involved in the 13 incidents represented a mix of races.

By promising racial progress too great and too soon, Democrats (and some Republicans) fed the frustration of millions of our black citizens and, not incidentally, failed to credit the gains in the political and economic arena of many others. That goes a long way to explain why black and other non-white-owned businesses are attacked along with, perhaps more than, those white-owned.

A word is in order about massive public demonstrations that have plainly gotten out of hand. While the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution “peaceably to assemble for a redress of grievances,” it acknowledged the responsibility of government to regulate the “time, place and manner” of those assemblies.

It is clear that the Court’s qualification has been ignored as huge numbers of people take over streets, shopping centers and public places generally, shutting down normal patterns and activity. That goes a long way to explain why “peaceful” demonstrations cross over so easily into violence.

And last week BLM and its allies disclosed their latest demand, viz. that police departments be defunded and/or disbanded, to be “replaced” by full attention to black issues, surely a recipe for community disintegration. Minneapolis and Los Angeles are leading the way to the real goal, which is rule by mobs.

But anarchy is untenable. As the constitutional structures vanish, the predictable successor is tyranny. People will then say, as those before us have said, a bad government is better than no government at all.

Richard Reeb taught political science, philosophy and journalism at Barstow College from 1970 to 2003. He is the author of “Taking Journalism Seriously: ‘Objectivity’ as a Partisan Cause” (University Press of America, 1999). He can be contacted at rhreeb@verizon.net.