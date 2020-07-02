Why pull down statues of anti-slavers?

Some have wondered why the rioters are pulling down statues of anti-slavery people. It’s because the "protests" stopped being about race at sundown on the first day. Since then, race is just a pretext.

One of the Black Lives Matter co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, admitted that she and her fellow BLM creators are "trained Marxists." Her goal is the elimination of Western civilization. Since both North and South were part of Western civilization, all statutes and other bits of Western civilization must come down.

No matter where a discussion with a national socialist starts, you can be sure you will quickly be called a racist. They have found that calling you a racist will generally cause you to shut up. If you complain about BLM-ANTIFA rioting, looting and attacking, that just proves you’re racist. So you don't complain.

Trump derangement syndrome is so strong that Demarcat mayors and governors will watch their cities burn because that might damage Trump.

Ray Davison, Apple Valley

Re: ‘The "It’s All About Me" generation’ (June 22, 2020)

Mr. Sparlin, you make some important points, but most issues have more than one side, as this one does. Since you appear to be an informed person, you are likely aware that there are conflicting professional medical opinions, and even differing degrees of opinions, on the effectiveness of a mask's ability to stop the spread of any virus.

Based on people's informed research, some don't feel masks are beneficial, and they are extremely concerned about the public's ease in giving up personal freedoms based on the state governor's say-so. Based on these reasons they choose not to wear a mask, or not to frequent stores which require one.

I doubt you would dispute this is their right. My husband and I are in our 70s, and he has made similar comments about the "current" generation knowing very little about sacrifice for the public good; however, everyone you see without a mask is not a selfish, ignorant narcissist.

Barbara Smith, Apple Valley

BLM

I watched an interview on CNN with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the BLM movement. Had to look her up because I couldn't believe what I was hearing. This woman proudly admits, "We actually do have an ideological frame, myself and Alicia (Garza) are particularly trained organizers — we are trained Marxists."

What is a "trained Marxists?" Look it up, you might be as shocked as I was. Their main objective is to remove Trump permanently. The neo-marxist goes on to say they want to transform America (where did I hear that from!) by defunding police, dismantling capitalism, breaking down the nuclear family unit, emptying prisons and redistributing wealth in the form of reparations and other far-left objectives.

Their goal is to cause chaos where there is order, fan the flames of racial hatred and class warfare, and demonize Christians and conservatives. This is the group who nobody even heard of until a few years ago that all these rioters are blindly following.

Thank you CNN for educating me and letting me know that Marxists are alive and well in America, and they're not all right-wing conservatives!

Donna Seep, Hesperia

You are entitled to your opinion

In this new-age of opinion journalism that appears in newspaper publications around the country, all too often facts and opinion are confused. It used to be that opinion pieces were granted leeway, as factual error is less a problem in of themselves than the opinions of a writer who submits from a certain point of view.

Case in point, New York Times editor James Bennet was forced to resign under pressure from the more liberal fringe of NYT's already left-leaning troup. All of this had to do with a controversial letter submitted by Sen. Tom Cotton who was editorializing the national unrest. The Times, already a controversy in of itself, has cleared the way for other papers to decide whether or not they should be compelled to maintain the free speech morale they've held since the days of Ben Franklin, or to become more authoritarian vessels of moral subjugation and choose which submission is published and which is not – dangerous if you ask me…

In Johnathan Haas' June 21 letter, he asserts several inconsistencies and perhaps potentially spreads some of the same unrest that doomed NYT's editor. Hass imports the theory of the Southern Strategy as a blanket explanation for every offense committed against the progress of Black Americans as being done at the hands of "conservatives."

It is my humble opinion that LBJ's 'War on poverty' destroyed the Black nuclear family and retarded their cultural progress. Thinking it through, it is demonstrably logical to think that buy keeping the Black culture down, it is they — the liberal ideologues — who are performing this 21st-century version of slavery that we see today.

Bryan A. Cook, Phelan

Want to join the conversation? Email your submissions of 300 words or fewer to letters@vvdailypress.com. Include your address and phone number for residency verification (these won’t be published). Put "Letter to the Editor" with a suggested headline in the subject field. All letters are subject to edits and rejection.