This morning, I came across a very encouraging post by our wonderful Mayor, and I was touched by her comments regarding the urgency for community during the rough times we are currently experiencing. I want to re-emphasize this truth from an ecclesial perspective, namely, discussing why the church is essential for bringing people together in unity and functioning as one family unit to minister God’s grace and mercy to our communities.

With new stay at home policies being put in place and thus disabling businesses just as they began to recuperate, people are reaching their breaking point. Our local churches have put wonderful ministries together to assist those who have been impacted by these atrocities.

However, our work as the church is not limited to just serving our communities in terms of commodities. The church also serves our communities through discipleship which, essentially, is the fundamental call of the church (Matt. 28:19-20; Act. 1:8). I simply define discipleship as the process of building personal relationships with individuals and groups through the teaching and equipping of the Gospel. Our Mayor was correct when she mentioned that after our local community endured last year’s terrible earthquakes, we quickly came together and supported one another. We need to see this again during this crisis, and the church is the predominant model of creating this type of fellowship through the process of discipleship.

So, how can the church voyage to better serve our communities through the process of discipleship? First, remind others of God’s love for them. The process of discipleship always begins with someone telling another person about God’s extraordinary love for him. This expression leads into a personal revealing of the “good news” (or Gospel) of God’s grace and mercy that was evident through the work and sacrifice of His Son Jesus for providing salvation to sinners.

Second, understand that discipleship is more than a one-time encounter with people. Discipleship is a relationship. The people we disciple should become a major part of our lives. Jesus spent three years with His disciples teaching them everything they needed to know for their journey into global ministry. Jesus had a more sharpened bond with these twelve men than anyone else in His life.

Third, understand that discipleship is sacrificial. One of my mentors mentioned this topic in a discipleship book he recently released, and the idea of discipleship being sacrificial means that the church is called to build relationships with people we probably normally would not associate ourselves with. We typically like to be friends with the people we admire and have something in common with. Discipleship goes much deeper. Discipleship is seeing a homeless person in need, a recovering addict who is trying to get his life back on track, and a prisoner whose family left him and initiating a bond with these people through the love of Christ. The list, of course, goes on.

Fourth, discipleship requires immediate action. Every day is an opportunity to build a discipleship relationship. It may seem uncomfortable, but it is rewarding, and it marks our true calling as the church.

If you represent a church in Ridgecrest, whether you are a Pastor, Deacon, Elder, or Clerk, remember that you are all equal ambassadors of the unified church (body of Christ), and reaching out to our community through discipleship is a primary objective for all of us. When our community knows the love of God for them, we can walk alongside others in our mutual recovery from the recent disasters we are experiencing.

If you would like to become connected with First Baptist Church of Ridgecrest (1350 S. Downs Street), please reach out to us at (760) 375-2503 or visit us at fbcridgecrest.com or Facebook: First Baptist Church of Ridgecrest for streamed Sunday services at 10:30, Bible studies, and weekly updates.

