As we remember last year’s earthquakes, I felt compelled to write about the experience I had as a Ridgecrest journalist… that was in Orange County visiting family at the time of the quakes.

This was bittersweet. Let me tell you why.

On July 4, Ridgecrest was hit by a massive 6.4 foreshock. Multiple injuries were reported and two fires broke out as a result of the earthquake. Evacuations occurred, gas and power lines were threatened.

It came out of nowhere, and soon the real impact of the earthquake would be felt.

—

On July 4, I was woken up by an earthquake. I checked twitter to see “Ridgecrest earthquake” starting to trend, and my heart sank. I was in Mission Viejo, more than 100 miles away.

My parents texted me, Los Angeles friends got in contact and my best friend phoned in from Colorado. I was incredibly thankful that I missed the quake itself — I don’t know that I would have done anything but panic and freeze, honestly.

After checking in with those who were in Ridgecrest and realizing that although the earthquake was large, the majority of people I spoke to said they were okay.

I worked remotely with editors as much as I could, but there is only so much you can do.

—

July 5, at around 8:19 p.m., Ridgecrest was hit with a massive 7.1 earthquake. Only a few earthquakes in California have been larger, none of which have occurred after 2000.

Power lines went down, with stores and residencies reporting massive amounts of damage. Rockslides were also reported, along with massive cracks in the surrounding highways. It was unlike anything that Ridgecrest had ever seen.

—

I was on the road, heading towards a brewery in Oceanside. As we were prepping to exit the freeway, I got inundated with phone calls, text messages and emails asking about the earthquake that just hit Ridgecrest…

I missed it. Again.

This time it was for the best. I was the only person with internet, as the DI’s power went out. We were about to go to press when the quake hit. Luckily, our page designer had internet access as well.

—

Our city editor, Jessica, was on China Lake Boulevard when the quake hit. I remember her telling me of the street itself rolling. The DI building had ceiling tiles displaced, laying all over desks, computers and printers. The power was down and we were coming up on deadline.

—

We got out of the car and approached the brewery quickly. Friends ordered drinks but I b-lined it to a table. I needed to write up all of the information that was being sent to me so we could try to get it submitted in time. All of this had to be done on my phone, on google docs and it couldn’t be fancy. In fact, if I remember correctly, it was a sentence or two and some bullet points because that is all we had room for. But we got the information out there and I felt as if we did our jobs.

—

The aftermath of the earthquake was unbelievable. Buildings that were standing when I had left for the week were no longer there. Our offices were unrecognizable. Ridgecrest as a whole felt… different. But not necessarily in a bad way. I got to see things from an outsider’s perspective. I watched the town halls, like thousands of others did from all over the United States.

We showed the world how strong Ridgecrest really is. We stood strong, together. And as we remember the earthquakes a year later, I hope that beyond remembering the bad, that we can focus on the good as well.