The most dangerous place

San Bernardino County is surely the most dangerous place in our nation to exercise unwelcome speech during a public meeting.

Unlawfully disturbing a public meeting, due to First Amendment consideration, is "generally penalized by no more than a small fine"; according to California Supreme Court research for its touchstone case on First Amendment protection of the public meeting process, In re Kay, 1 Cal.3d930. And the court called the four-month sentence before it "far more severe than any we have been able to discover in other prosecutions for disturbing a meeting."

The average of the six sentences passed by San Bernardino County judges for "this small offense" since 1990, from at least 164 public meeting disturbance arrests, is 104 days in jail plus three years probation. Still, surely, the severest sentence for this "small fine offense" ever imposed in our nation.

What San Bernardino County residents really need is an alert free press on guard against government abuse of its power.

Bob Nelson, Hesperia

Ask and receive

Liberal leftists continually accuse President Trump of being divisive and polarizing. In many ways, they're right. Unlike our former president, Trump (despite his weaknesses and imperfections) has definitive traditional values and a backbone. He acknowledges there is right and wrong, and that inherent good exists, while some people are just intrinsically evil. Considering that, he's about the most "woke" politician I can remember since President Reagan.

As human beings, we are bestowed by our creator with basic rights, and we're fortunate to live in a country that protects those rights (the only exception, of course, being the unborn).

What you do behind closed doors, with your own body or with a consenting adult is your own business. Unless it has some sort of negative (actual, not emotion-driven), impact on me (or my children or animals), it doesn't concern me.

Your race, sex or enthincity are of no concern to me, but your actions are. When you demand I accept and acknowledge behaviors (many of which I may view as perverse, immoral, deviant and abhorrent) as normal, then you and I will definitely have a problem. I will honor your rights to behave as you wish (to the extents mentioned previously), but, conversely, my right to choose with whom I associate shouldn't be infringed upon either.

I have little interest in your unsolicited opinion, and I will reciprocate by extending you the same courtesy by not offering up my own — unless you ask for it, at which time I will gladly engage and enlighten you.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Racism a ‘public health crisis’

How wrong can some people be, particularly when they achieve prominence in government? Reading about this declaration by our County Board of Supervisors was surprising to say the least. The continuing problem of racism has absolutely nothing to do with health, but rather the heart.

Racism isn't a skin problem, but a sin problem. I remember a story of a little boy wanting his fathers' attention, but being preoccupied with work, the father gave his son a cut up map of the world in hopes it would keep him busy. To his surprise, his son brought it back perfectly complete. You see, on the backside of the map was a picture of a man.

The moral of the story: When you put the man together, then the world can come together. Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life and no one can come to the Father except through Me." The answer to racism my friends is Jesus the Christ!

William Cash, Victorville

Re: ‘Conservatism…’ etc. (July 1, 2020)

Today, I read a letter written by Carole Davis. It was very lengthy and lacked focus, but this is what I got out of reading it. First, she loves big government and is terrified (in her own words) that the government may not be able to take care of her anymore. I suspect Ms. Davis has been educated by a very liberal college somewhere, perhaps Berkeley?

Nonetheless, it's quite clear that she's willing to surrender her freedoms and choices completely to big government as long as she can experience the false comfort and warmth of the cradle throughout her life.

Many of we conservatives reject that way of living and want to make our own choices and desire to think for ourselves. Every single government program is supported with our money, and every single law they create is based on forced compliance, possible jail time and fines.

If what the government does is so great, why do they have to tag every law with penalties? There are some people that believe in living free or dying. Most liberals believe in living their way or dying. Which do you choose?

Richard E. Behmer, Nampa, Idaho

