In last week’s submission, I discussed some of the integral principles that make up the theology of worship. Scripture reveals that worship is a 24/7 mentality and is displayed in everything we do for the glory of God, and this submission will explain how this mentality is essential in both good times and unprecedented times.

Let us apply the object illustration of the brightest flashlight in the world (the Ms18). The beams of this flashlight can reach over 4,000 feet. That would be like turning on the flashlight at one end of China Lake Boulevard on a pitch-black night and almost seeing its beam at the other end.

Imagine though if you turned on the flashlight outside during a bright, sunny day. The light would be visible up close, but it would be invisible from afar. However, if you turned it on at night, the light would be blinding both up close and far away. Flashlights are resourceful because they penetrate the darkness. They technically work during the day, but they are not as effective as using them at night.

Worship is akin to a flashlight. Worship illuminates our heartfelt desire to God. This light functions very well when everything is good in life (when everything is sunny). However, it works even better when times are difficult (when everything is dark) because worship is a light that penetrates the shadows of trials that the enemy throws at us. Worship works a lot more effectively during dark times than in bright times because God reveals Himself more intimately to us in bad times than good times.

Remember the story of Job? His story is the most depressing in the entire Bible. However, Job was a man devoted to God and understood the power of worship during rough times. Job was a wealthy, prosperous, and respected individual, but when God tested his obedience by allowing Satan to inflict suffering on him by taking away his possessions including his children, Job responded with worship. See his response in Job 1:20-22.

As a result, God restored Job’s prosperity ten-fold, but more importantly, Job grew closer with God. We can learn a lot about the power of worship from Job’s story, which leads us to four quotes that I want to encourage you all with during the present trials we are all facing in the world.

Quote #1: “Worship is defined by our happiness.” We all like to get puffed up for a typical Sunday morning worship experience. We look forward to seeing our friends. We are ready to listen to some good music. We are eager to hear the preacher’s sermon. We are itching for the potlucks after service. But what does worship look like when times are difficult, and our worship does not have the same normal “gloomy” experience? James 1:2-3 talks about having joy when trials arise, but James was not talking about emotional happiness. Joy is a character model and attitude of praise despite circumstances. We should worship God in good times and bad times. I read a story this week about a pastor who spent 18 years in a Chinese prison camp for preaching the Gospel. Every morning when he went to work out in the “cesspool” to collect fertilizer, he would sing hymns. I doubt he was happy about his situation, but his attitude of joy was a witness to those around him including the prison guards. We are seeing some rough times right now such as job losses, death, sickness, disunity, and injustice. Are you still engaged in the heart of worship (see Hab. 3:17-19)?

Quote #2: “Trials are God’s instruments for Christian character development.” Trials always feel like an eternity, but they are merely dark corridors in route of God’s revelation of His glory for your life (see 2 Pet. 3:8). Trials are strategies of spiritual warfare, but that does not mean they have no benefit to our life. A counseling model I use to explain this concept is drawing two circles. The first shaded circle is called the “Vortex,” and the blank circle to the right of it is called the “Sphere of Enlightenment.” There is a bridge that connects to both circles symbolizing God carrying us from trials (Vortex) to healing (Sphere of Enlightenment). Once we reach the healing circle, we realize the purpose of the Vortex was for God to develop our character in Him. Evil always comes from the enemy, and it is evidence of sin in this world, but even Satan’s most powerful inflictions are God’s most profitable instruments for wisdom and the revealing of His glory to His people. God wants you to be further developed into the person He desires you to be, and trials kindle the process!

Quote #3: “There is a time to worship and then there is a time to worship.” A Christian can’t not worship. When hard times hit, we may lose our energy for worship. We may lose the vibe, lose the appetite, and lose the spring in our step getting to church, but worship is a 24/7 state of mind. My definition of worship is “honoring God’s goodness with humility with every human thought and behavior” (Rom. 12:1-2). Every action and every breath we take for God’s glory is worship (Col. 3:17)! The Bible describes that our experience in Heaven will be everlasting worship (Rev. 5:13). Imagine non-stop worship for eternity! Our earthly 24/7 worship mentality is a foreshadowing of this glorifying experience (Heb. 13:15).

Quote #4: “Satan hates it when we worship.” Did you know that one of the predominant evidence of sincere worship is spiritual warfare? Satan does not care if we merely sing a few worship songs in our car or say a few “amens” in church. He cares when our hearts are deeply and sincerely devoted to God in worship (see 1 Pet. 5:8). There is such a thing as a lack of spiritual warfare in our life being abnormal. This could simply mean that God is protecting us, but it could also mean that Satan is oppressing us in a way we may not even be aware of. Maybe it is through a sin we cannot shake, or we are simply rebelling against God. The Bible says that Satan disguises himself as an angel of light (2 Cor. 11:14) which means that he tempts us with things that are appetizing to the flesh. Therefore, if things feel too normal or comfortable in our lives, we must be discerning what is going on spiritually, and we need to protect ourselves (see Eph. 6:10-12). The more we worship God, the more we will be hit. The more Job worshipped, the more the enemy took away from him. But the harder we worship, the harder Satan falls.

Ridgecrest, even though we are going through a rough patch right now, God is still holy and worthy of our praise! Do not allow our circumstances to thwart your worship experience! We will experience God’s grace and mercy in a whole new “light” when we praise Him in the light and dark times.

