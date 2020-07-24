Worship leaders are the easiest people to identify when visiting a church. They are normally seen wearing thick-rimmed glasses, with a classy haircut, tight jeans and flannel, and usually with a beard. Throughout my numerous years in ministry, I have witnessed a lot of these stigmas. The truth is worship leaders come in all shapes, sizes, and styles because every Christian is a worship leader!

Jesus pronounced in the “Great Commission” at His ascension to the Father that His followers are called to make disciples worldwide (Matt. 28:19-20). You cannot do discipleship without worship. As disciple makers through Christ, our predominant goal in witnessing the Gospel is modeling the heart of worship to others. Worship leaders are not just the singers on stage leading a congregation through songs. A worship leader is someone who leads and equips others to glorify God in everything.

In the last few articles, we talked about the theology of worship and learned the value of worship when experiencing trials. Today, we are going to discuss the strategies for modeling worship. I know for most Christians, this seems elementary, but modeling worship effectively mandates exclusive strategies. I have read a lot of books about how to do discipleship and how to pray etc., but I have rarely encountered anything that discusses worship leading strategies specifically. There is no “How to Lead Worship for Dummies” manual except for the Bible.

I am reminded of David who is, hands down, the greatest worship leader in the Old Testament. Imagine this guy leading the praise segment during Sunday morning service! David understood the art of worship because it was the center of his life.

1 Chronicles 16 depicts one of David’s best modeling strategies for worship. This chapter highlights David contemplating the appropriate methods for moving the Ark of Covenant (basically a mobile vessel of God’s presence with the Israelites) and returning it to Israel (1 Chron. 16:1-3). Following, David establishes his worship service between his fellow leaders. First, the ministers were appointed to worship God (1 Chron. 16:4-6). Second, David joins in the jamboree (1 Chron. 16:7). Third, David expounds on his songs of praise which are recorded excerpts from the Psalms. He sang songs pertaining to the Abrahamic Covenant and the generations of Israel (vv. 7-22; cf. Ps. 105:1-15). He sang songs pertaining to God’s future millennial rule over the earth (vv. 23-33; cf. Ps. 96:1-13). He sang songs pertaining to God’s character and grace and mercy over Israel (vv. 34-36; cf. Ps. 106:1, 47-48).

So, based on the main text, 1 Chronicles 16:37-43, let us examine why all worship leaders must be like David.

First, David instilled a devoted attitude of worship in his fellow worshippers (1 Chron. 16:37-40). To David, worship was not just a practice to exercise when convenient. Worship to him was continuous! David engraved this mindset in his fellow worshippers at their designated areas. David appointed his first group of worshippers including a man named Asaph and his brethren to minister before the Ark continually with a heart of worship as required. He also appointed a group of priests at Gibeon which was roughly six miles away from Jerusalem.

A true worship leader always communicates the heart of worship to other devoted worship leaders. Worship is a principle of the heart and not of performance. Worship leaders can teach others how to read the Bible, pray, play an instrument, and disciple, but without the attitude of commitment, there is no worship.

The following are several ways to commit your fellow leaders to worship: Always evaluate their motive for worship (Is worship for God or for self?). Always create new challenges (Is your fellow leader experiencing new growth opportunities?). Always enforce Scripture as the foundation of their worship experience (Does their worship reflect truth?). How do your fellowship worshippers look when they reflect your model of worship?

Second, David established a worship community (1 Chron. 16:4-6; 38-39; 41-42). There were numerous individuals who accompanied David for worship, and each member had an integral role in the experience! For example, David appointed the Levites who were basically the administrative praise band of the clan (We have a man named Asaph who is described as the musical composer of the group). David appoints another man named Obed-edom who is known as the lead security guard of the group (the gatekeeper). Another man named Zadock is appointed who serves as the lead intercessor (or priest), and there is Jeduthun who is described as Asaph’s accompanying praise leader.

Every Christian in a community contributes to a unique aspect of worship because worship is most effective when in a group (Matt. 8:20). In a typical church praise band, you have the lead singer, backup singer, guitarist, bassist, pianist, and drummer. All participants compliment one another to create a full worship experience.

However, praise bands are not the only worship teams. Your Bible study group, for instance, is considered a worship team. Here, you have the teacher, the prayer warrior, the notetaker, and the brave volunteer who reads the verses. Your congregations and Oikos are worship teams as well! Team members in a worship group build one another up in Christ, especially as the body of Christ (1 Cor. 12:12). Every member of the body of Christ relies on one another to function appropriately.

The more you connect with others, the bigger your worship will be. Continue to connect with your church family and Oikos because you all have a significant role in worship. Invite a church member out to lunch. Invite a member of your Oikos to church. Discover where you desire to get involved in church.

AZ Tozer made the following quote: “Has it ever occurred to you that one hundred pianos all tuned to the same fork are automatically tuned to each other? They are of one accord by being tuned, not to each other, but to another standard to which each one must individually bow. So one hundred worshipers met together, each one looking away to Christ, are in heart nearer to each other than they could possibly be, were they to become 'unity' conscious and turn their eyes away from God to strive for closer fellowship.” Who is on your worship team?

Lastly, David balanced domestic and public ministry (1 Chron. 16:43). When the ceremonies of worship before the Ark were concluded, the worship leaders went to bless their households. Ministry in any capacity is a demanding job. But we are also called to be worship leaders in our homes! We cannot spend all our time outside the home.

A man named J Parker notes that this is especially true of husbands who are called to bless their homes, make their children glad, and fill their house with joyful song (Parker)! If we neglect our households, then public worship will lose its strength. There needs to be a balance between them.

Due to COVID-19, we have been stuck in our homes for the last several months. There are limited public outings, limited church gatherings, and limited interactions with extended family. How have you been blessing your household in the meantime? For instance, have you been praying and having Bible studies with your spouse? Have you been raising your children to be Christlike? Have you been spending fellowship time with your family?

Our Christian households are a part of the church. Worship should be as vibrant there as it is on Sunday mornings in our sanctuary. If you ever notice something unbalanced in your household, the reason may be that worship is absent from the environment. Let us all be like David in our worship leading skills!

- Pastor Mat Pope, M.Div.