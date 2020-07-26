Taboos

I've decided not to write about politics, religion, philosophy or Biden. To persuade people to accept my beliefs is to tell people they are wrong, That raises blood pressure. Mine rises when I read something I disagree with.

What can I write that isn't taboo? About my dog? Like grandmas praising their grandkids, that gets boring.

I read an article about wearing masks written before the current pandemic. They weren't face coverings, but an attempt to keep people from knowing what you are thinking. Everyone wears that mask. Sometimes I see behind the mask. Then I have to adjust my mask to avoid losing a friend.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Trump is responsible

Mele Bond again repeats the outlandish right-wing propaganda from the president and Fox News. Here are actual facts. Trump inherited a strong economy from Obama and Biden, and he’s spent his presidency taking the credit. When the rest of the world was working to control the pandemic, Trump wasted months denying its seriousness until it was too late.

When he finally responded, Trump fell far short, falsely blaming governors, mayors, the media and others for his colossal failure. He compounded that disaster by rushing to reopen the country despite every expert warning him it would make the situation worse. They were right. That’s why the economy crashed even worse and we’re back to square one while being warned that the worst is yet to come. Furthermore, every medical and education expert in the country says sending our children back to school now would put students, teachers and others in danger.

This mess is Trump's fault. He alone created this situation. Now he's trying to draw attention away from it by telling his worshippers that "anarchists" are trying to take over America and sending his Gestapo into Portland to beat up protesters.

Biden, meanwhile, listens to experts, shelters in place, wears a mask and practices social distancing when giving coherent (no gaffes here) speeches that demonstrate his intelligence, competence and qualifications for the presidency, something Trump — who’s giving long, rambling, incoherent diatribes daily — cannot do. Biden would destroy Trump in a debate if Trump had the courage to show up.

The choice: Four more years of the Russia-controlled, U.S.-destroying, international embarrassment Americans never asked for nor supported, or an intelligent, qualified, experienced, knowledgeable, popular public servant who respects the law and Constitution. Biden will repair the damage Trump’s done and restore our nation's credibility in the world.

James Ferguson, Apple Valley

Great news for the First Amendment

During the Jan. 26, 2016, Hesperia City Council meeting, then-Mayor William Holland procured the arrest and removal of a member of the public assembly for saying four words: "because there isn’t any." The words came in response to a rostrum speaker’s complaint that no one had mentioned the tax revenue that would be generated by the Tapestry project adding 58,000 new residents to Hesperia.

The case filed on that arrest was dismissed at prosecution’s request because "Insufficient evidence is entered."

For as the California Supreme Court, In re Kay 1 Cal.3d 930 pointed out: "Political campaigns, athletic events, public meetings and a host of other activities produce, confused or senseless shouting not in accord with fact, truth, or right procedure to say nothing of not in accord with propriety, modesty, good taste or good manners. The happy cacophony of democracy would be stilled if all ‘improper noises’ in the normal meaning of the term were suppressed."

During the June 16, 2020, Hesperia City Council meeting, regarding the adoption of a land-use ballot measure for the Nov. 3, 2020, election Mayor Pro Tem Holland said, at 02:41:02 on the website-archived meeting video:

"It was mentioned to me that we’re advocating our role as a Council because we get paid to make tough decisions … but I will tell you this: Deciding to have the voters weigh on something as impactful as what they want their community to look like isn’t one of them.

"Let the work begin. Melinda, the word was cacophony. Bob loves that word. I’ve used that word more times than naught. So, Bob Nelson, if you’re watching in TV land, I’m using your word. Let the cacophony of democracy abound."

Bob Nelson, Hesperia

