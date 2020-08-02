If you are a parent of school-age children, or if you ever were, you know that question is burning inside every High Desert family household. The straightforward answer is it depends on who you ask.

Victor Valley Union High School District virtually heads back to school Monday. Apple Valley Unified follows on Wednesday, Hesperia Unified on Thursday and Victor Elementary trails on Aug. 17.

None of the elected board members or highly paid superintendents of any of our local districts decided what the return would look like. Gov. Gavin Newsom decided for them.

School closures — and the indecision about how, when and what school will look like when it returns — has wreaked havoc on California education. Some private schools have seen a spike in requested admissions, while many small, private, religious-based schools have shuttered due to funding issues.

Many Catholic schools are growing enrollment and expect to return to the classroom sooner than most. Tuition is an issue for private-school parents, many of whom are not wealthy, just picky.

The CDC has been all over the map in recommending return-to-school guidelines. First, they were too harsh. Now many fear, because of political pressure, the institute’s new guidelines are too loose.

If you take the time to compare the evolving sets of guidelines, the basic safety elements have not changed that much. What’s different is the CDC’s new "tone" when it describes the health and economic downside of keeping kids away from the classroom.

The specific recommendations about how classrooms should be laid out, social distancing and keeping smaller groups stationary while moving the teachers has remained the same. Masks are mandated. It is an expensive set of guidelines to implement. That has not changed and is another reason school districts are not pushing to return.

According to recent polling, 60 to 71% of parents surveyed prefer schools wait to restart on-campus attendance until infection risk is reduced. What that reduction looks like is a moving target defined in several different ways.

A reported threshold being used by big cities like New York and Chicago is a 5% positivity rate among those tested in their area.

Right now, counties in Florida and Nevada have positivity rates four times that target. In San Bernardino County, the positivity rate is 13%.

Another on-going question, subject to all the usual conspiracy theories, is can we trust these numbers being reported by our county’s Public Health Department?

The science and testing, according to the CDC, seem reasonably clear that children under 10 who are without serious underlying conditions, are at low risk of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19. The unknown is how effective they are at spreading the virus to others. Middle and high school students may be at a higher risk, recent data show.

So it is settled. Virtual learning is the order of the day for now. Newsom’s "rule" is that your "area," — we assume he means San Bernardino County in our case — must drop below the 5% positivity rate for two consecutive weeks before the state will consider a request from the sounty Health Department to review any request to return to the classroom from a school district. Then, how long it would take to start up classroom cleaning, bus schedules, some possible COVID-construction requirements, who knows?

Remote learning has issues. In the High Desert, a strong WiFi signal is a gift of nature. The most obvious hurdle, though, is for those parents who must still go to a job every day.

Remote learning takes in-home leadership and someone to keep the students on task and on time. This is tough for an 8- or 10-year-old, and almost impossible for a 14-year-old — none of whom can be left home alone by law.

Delivering a free laptop is not the end of the process. We know already from recent experience last spring that English-language learners have a big hurdle when learning remotely.

Try as they might, what is the school district’s answer for special needs and special education students? Most of these types of classes require individual lesson plans and attention to specific learning and behavioral needs of each student. Quality special education is not likely to occur in a Zoom meeting. Programs for these students are also mandated by law, and parents are attuned to carefully monitor so their students gets what they need from the school district.

Suffice to say, teacher union demands and the state fully funding all school districts based on last year’s average daily attendance means there is little financial pressure to return to the classroom from the educational establishment in the 2020-21 school year.

If I was a forward-looking state school superintendent, I may consider a "COVID disability retirement" package for teachers who are into their senior years or have a serious underlying condition. It would make more sense for them to be on disability retirement than to take a chance and return.

How the overwhelming future deficit will impact teacher retention, benefits, retirements and school funding is a discussion for another day — and a future state budget battle.

For now, let us all work together to get this under control. Let us take pity on the parents that must retrain their children to wear shoes, pants and eat with utensils again, and help get our schools open — for their sake.

Contact Pat Orr at avreviewopinion@gmail.com.