It is incontestable that our 45th president annoys, even infuriates, lots of Americans.

That is no doubt why he struggles in public opinion polls, which currently show Democratic hopeful Joe Biden leading not only in national samplings, which are meaningless, but even in swing-state results.

This is not surprising given the virtual Democrat domination of the "objective" news media, which daily drum it into readers’ and viewers’ heads that everything Trump does is wrong, bad for the country, embarrassing to all right-thinking people, etc.

Granted, the president’s off-the-cuff remarks unsettle his supporters no less than they confirm the worst suspicions of his detractors. But his policies are right for the country.

The now-discredited Russia-collusion hoax; the Ukrainian telephone call that led to Trump’s impeachment, which failed to remove him; his inconsistent portrayal as both too hard and too soft on our nation’s enemies; and most recently, the questionable attempt to nail him for ignoring intelligence that he may never have seen regarding Taliban attacks in Afghanistan — these have been the stuff of the anti-Trump narrative since Jan. 20, 2017.

Besides Democrats, there have been some leading Republicans — notably Mitt Romney, and syndicated columnists like George Will — who oppose Trump’s reelection. Romney recently was quoted as saying that Trump will be reelected, but Will does not give up so easily, as he showed in a recent column.

I first read Will’s offerings in the pages of National Review back in the 1970s, one of which longed nostalgically for the good old days of the Articles of Confederation, that loose collection of former British colonies in a form of "government" that Alexander Hamilton dismissed as "execrable." Now Will sees nothing but good sense in the barely articulate former vice president.

His first point, long since disproven, is that Biden defeated far-left Democrat rivals for the party nomination by toeing a moderate line on issues like abolishing ICE and defunding the police. But even before he had won a majority of convention delegates, Biden designated anti-gun "Beto" O’Rourke as his point man on gun control, and he abandoned his long-time opposition to federal funding of abortions early in the campaign.

More recently, Biden met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to reassure them that he shares their desire for a future free of fossil fuels. A man who so easily abandons long-time positions and pivots easily to the left on current issues is a moderate? Maybe just ambitious.

Will also would have people believe that Biden’s Pennsylvania roots will incline him to resist the Left’s desire to end fracking, a major industry in that state. Tell that to Sanders and AOC. Likewise for Will’s claim that he will not support packing the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden will cave the moment Democrats retake the Senate.

Will contends that Biden overcame any ambivalence about running for president after the racially charged incident in Charlottesville, VA, particularly when Trump was quoted as saying that there were "good people on both sides."

That’s all very well, but does Biden concede, as the president should have said, that there were bad people on both sides? After all, liberals have lectured us for years that life is characterized by many shades of gray and is "nuanced."

Trump, contrary to Will, was absolutely right when he contended four years ago that the country was not doing well with high unemployment and many jobs going overseas. In a snooty remark, Will accuses Trump of regarding Americans only as economic creatures when it is clear that "Making America Great Again" was no less about returning her to her founding principles, openly scoffed at by leading Democrats.

Recurring to President Gerald Ford’s famous remark following Richard Nixon’s resignation that "our long national nightmare is over," Will contends that Trump gave us another one. But Republicans would be right if they said that the eight years of Obama-Biden were an even longer nightmare. And if Trump’s term has been a nightmare, we can thank Democrats and journalistic partisans for having put the nation through one.

Democrats are now attempting to blot out public memory of our economic turnaround from the Obama doldrums by accusing Trump of shutting down economic activity when only governors exercised that broad authority. They even blame federal law enforcement for prolonging the BLM/Antifa rioting.

We can only hope that Abraham Lincoln was right when he said that you can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.

