Flag protests

I admire Mike Ditka, now more than ever…

I am completely finished with the NBA; I doubt I will ever watch another game as long as I live. I refuse to support an organization that dishonors the flag and puts the interests of communist China over our own. The same goes for any other sport — including the NFL — if they do flag protests.

I don’t care about baseball or soccer, so a permanent boycott of those sports is not much of a sacrifice. Same goes for hockey, golf, tennis, gymnastics, swimming and a myriad of other sports (although, actually, I am unaware of an issue with any of them.) But football and basketball are going to hurt because I’ve been an avid fan for more than 50 years.

But it is what it is. What anybody else does is up to them. That is what I am doing.

Forrest Edward (Mad Dog) Metz, Victorville

