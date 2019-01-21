A field of 75 participants completed a course that was approximately 4.8 miles long and gained 3,800 vertical feet during Saturday’s 5th annual Shasta Ascension race at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

The race followed a traditional “ski mountaineering” format, where racers climbed up the mountain under their own power, passed through a series of checkpoints, and descended either by skis or snowboard.

Cash prizes donated by Timberworks of Mt. Shasta were awarded to the top three overall finishers of both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Shasta Ascension 2019 results

Overall winners

Male – 1, Max King of Bend, Ore., 58.52; 2, Matt Fox of Los Altos, 1:00.44; 3, Ingmar Prokop of Portland, Ore., 1:02.06.

Female – 1, Jenna Kane of Mt. Shasta, 1:23.52; 2, Angela Towner of Mt. Shasta, 1:30.55; 3, Mariah McPherson of Mt. Shasta, 1:32.18.

Male

Split Boarders All Ages – 1, Tanner Schaefer, 1:18.02; 2, Nate Parker, 1:19.15; 3, Dana Bainbridge, 1:21.23.

Skiers Ages 17 and Under – 1, Wiley Carver.

Skiers Ages 18-59 – 1, Max King, 58.52; 2, Matt Fox, 1:00.44; 3, Ingmar Prokop, 1:02.06.

Skiers Ages 60 and Over – 1, Edward Caldwell, 2:08.14.

Female

Split Boarders All Ages – 1, Ashley Rose Parker, 1:55.27.

Skiers Ages 18-59 – 1, Jenna Kane, 1:23.52; 2, Angela Towner, 1:30.55; 3, Mariah McPherson 1:32.18.