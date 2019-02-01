The runaway train that is the Mt. Shasta boys basketball team roared into Robert Novo Gymnasium and quickly dispatched Modoc 67-43, striking fear into the hearts of the Bears’ potential Division 5 playoff opponents.

The 23-1 Bears have not lost to a California school, their only defeat a 73-68 loss to Klamath Union, a school of almost 800 students from Klamath Falls, Ore.

They have won 18 straight, and their three remaining games are against teams they’ve already defeated by an average of 40 points.

Mt. Shasta will enter the playoffs having already beaten Modoc, the team ranked #2 by Maxpreps in the Northern Section’s Division 5, by 67-43 and 61-43 scores.

The Bears put this one away early, jumping out to a 39-18 halftime lead on the hot shooting of the Riccomini boys, with Kaden hitting 2 three-pointers and scoring 16 points while Kole put up 12 points.

Mt. Shasta put on a defensive display, holding a Modoc team that’s averaged 62 points per game to 6 points in the second quarter and 19 under their season average.

Kody Bauman wowed the crowd with a couple of dunks, one a two-hander after he grabbed a rebound, and another on a thread-the-needle pass from Kole Riccomini.

Kaden led the Bears with 26 points and Kole added 18. Bauman scored 10 points, Nolan Johnson had 5 and Tristan Ellerbe 4. Jett Snure and Mack Wolmar each had a bucket.