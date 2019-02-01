Mt. Shasta girl’s basketball team took a big step toward the playoffs with a 50-39 win Wednesday night over a Modoc team that was tied for first place in the Shasta Cascade League.

They did it because of Lily Hitchcock’s press and trap-breaking ball handling, and Yuki Cannon’s play in the paint in what was likely her best game of the year.

She scored on 7 baskets after getting a pass in low and driving. She also was fouled 5 times and hit 7 of 10 free throws to score 21 points.

Mt. Shasta took an early lead with 5 points from Cannon and a Hitchcock three-pointer to take12-7 advantage after a quarter. Modoc rallied to tie it at 22-22 at the half.

Yuki Cannon was the only Bear to score in every quarter. She put up 7 points in the third quarter, and Asia Hendrix scored 4 to get the Bears a 36-32 lead going into the final quarter.

Mt. Shasta ratcheted the defense up a notch in the last quarter, holding the Braves to 7 points and getting points from 6 different players for the impressive win.

Yuki Cannon led the Bears with 21 points and some big rebounds and put-backs. Chanel Berg hit a trey and put up 7 points.

Lily Hitchcock faced Modoc’s all-league caliber point guard Nicole Yasumi who averages 4 steals a game with an aggressive, pestering defense.

Hitchcock consistently broke Modoc press attempts and found open teammates to pass to over traps. She also scored 6 points and hit a “dagger” three-pointer to up the Bears’ fourth quarter lead to 42-33.

Eight Bears put up points in the game. Adrienne Andrus scored 5 points, Asia Hendrix and McKenzie Lowry had 4 each. Ashija Garner had a basket and worked the boards hard, and Anna Taylor knocked down a free throw.

The Bears’ win shook up the SCL standings and did a favor for Etna, at 6-1, now in first place alone. Mt. Shasta is 3-4 in league with 3 games remaining. Two are against teams, Weed and Trinity, that the Bears have already defeated, so they have a chance to finish at .500 in league and pad their playoff resume.