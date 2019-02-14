Two weeks ago Weed boys basketball coach Robert West thought his Cougars would get a 3-seed and a home game in the NSCIF Division 6 playoffs. That was before the final three games of their Shasta Cascade League schedule in which they faced Division 5 powers Mt. Shasta and Modoc, and Fall River, the 2nd place team in the SCL.

Weed lost all three games with the costliest defeat at the hands of Fall River. With their second win of the season over the Cougars, the Bulldogs grabbed the number 4 seed in Division 6 and a home contest against Weed, which dropped to the 5 seed. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but was changed to Friday at 7:30 p.m. so Fall River could host girls and boys games the same night.

Los Molinos, which lost to Weed 62-49 in December, was awarded the 3-seed.

The Cougars will have to re-group to face a defensive-minded Fall River team that beat them 65-53 earlier this month and 56-51 in January. Coming off a crushing defeat at the hands of 26-1 Mt. Shasta in the final regular season game of the season, Weed will have to get its swag back and re-energize its defensive play.

Weed has been forced to take a lot of contested shots, and its field goal percentage dipped in the final games. They’ll need to find a way to get free and take higher percentage shots.

Making its way to the finals will be a tall order for Weed. If they beat Fall River, their reward will be a road game at 28-0 Redding Christian, the #1 seed. Still, if the Cougars regain their mid-season form when they won 5 of 7 SCL games, and get back to solid three-point shooting, they can do some damage.