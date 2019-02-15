The Lady Pittfiends opened the 2019 season in Chino Hills at the California Drug-Free Powerlifting State Championships during a two-day meet on Saturday and Sunday.

The two Lady Pittfiends that were competing were originally looking for a qualifier for the alternate weight class because they had already qualified for the USPA National Championships in July in Las Vegas. The girls also qualified in November 2018 at the IPL World Championships, along with a dozen of their teammates.

First up on the platform was Cristy Cardona, a veteran Lady Pittfiend with several meets under her belt. There were a couple of setbacks that took place last month when she injured her back while deadlifting and had to immediately go into a rehab training regime. She was unable to squat or deadlift for almost the entire month leading up to the meet.

Following Cardona’s chiropractor’s advice, she kept it light and stretched her way into meet preparation as she was just looking to hit some light qualifier numbers. Her longtime coach and Pitt Powerlifting owner, George Cano, knew very well what Cardona was capable of. She started the meet with her squat and was only looking to hit around 275 pounds, which would be enough to qualify her.

Cardona ended up beating her personal best on the platform with a very impressive 308-pound squat. Next up was benching, where she narrowly missed a 10-pound personal best and a red plate on the bench (a red 25-kilogram plate is a 164-pound bench press).

Feeling the need to keep it toned down for her rehabilitation, Cardona took an easy 303-pound deadlift to end the day. Her best deadlift on the platform is 347 pounds. She left the platform with a very impressive third-place finish at the California State Championships in a division with over nine lifters.

The second lifter for Pitt was Kristen Lawson. She is the team captain for the Pitt Powerlifting team and an experienced lifter with several meets under her belt as well. Lawson did not need to compete but wanted to stay active and was flirting with a new weight class. Unfortunately, the day before competing, Lawson contracted a very bad stomach flu.

While sipping Pedialyte, Lawson made the drive to Chino Hills to hit her weigh-in. She ended up dropping some additional unplanned weight due to her ailment, so she made weight easy. Lawson, who is the current California State multiple powerlifting record-holder for her class and division, would go out and break her own California State record with an impressive 325-pound squat.

Up next was the bench, which Lawson has had problems over the last 10 months due to a bad shoulder impingement as a result of a possible latissimus dorsi tear that she has been rehabbing and nursing for quite some time. But she hit an easy 143 pounds.

Last up was the deadlift, Lawson’s favorite, having locked out 402 pounds at Worlds. Lawson was hoping in her prep to see that weight again on the platform; however, the sickness had taken its toll on her body, and she ended the day with a 375-pound pull which allowed her to qualify. She also took first place in a well-contested division.

According to Cano, Pitt will be competing in Santa Clarita in April where more of the team will be lifting and qualifying for Nationals. The Pitt Powerlifting Team has captured multiple team awards and has produced several World, National and State Champions since it began in 2013 in Ridgecrest.