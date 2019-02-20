The Etna Lady Lions basketball team looks to punch their ticket to the Northern Section Division 6 title game in front of their home crowd tonight.

Etna, the No. 2 seed, is set to host the Loyalton Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed, at 7 p.m. at EHS. The winner moves on the NSCIF D6 title game, which is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shasta College in Redding, Calif. The opponent will be either top seed Redding Christian, or No. 4 seed Fall River, which are also playing tonight.

“The girls are pretty excited to have another home game for the playoffs,” EHS head coach Alyssa Scala said. “Nothing beats playing at home with a big crowd. It really helps in those close games.”

Snow is in the forecast for Etna and Siskiyou County today, which could potentially cause changes to the date or time of the game in Etna. If changes do take place, they will be posted online at www.siskiyoudaily.com, the Daily News facebook page, and on Twitter at @SDNBillChoy.

Etna, which won the Shasta Cascade League title this season with a 9-1 record, comes in at 21-5 overall, while Loyalton is 20-7 and won the Pioneer Mountain League with a 8-0 mark.

Etna had a first round bye, and soundly defeated No. 7 seed Mercy in a home quarterfinal match Thursday, 68-21. Loyalton downed No. 6 seed Quincy Thursday in a quarterfinal match by the score of 52-42 after having a first round bye.

Etna defeated Loyalton in the first game of the season for both teams 48-36 on Nov. 29 at a tournament at Biggs High School.

`”Loyalton is a good team who also won their league so it will be a tough game,” Scala said. "We just need to play our game and hopefully stop their best player. We’re just very happy to have made it this far."

Brianna Roen led Loyalton with 16.5 point per game, and also has 8.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. Teammate Candace Durney is averaging 9.2 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds per game, while Zaya White is averaging 7.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

The Etna Lions have three players scoring in double figures this season. Jessica Dean is averaging 10.8 points per games, as well as 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Halliday Hubbard is averaging 10.4 points per game, as well as 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Caliey Rizzardo is averaging 10 points and nine rebounds per game.

Cassidy Gilmore is currently averaging 7.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Megan Bennett is averaging 6.5 points per contest, as well as 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.



