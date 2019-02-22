Sport: Wrestling

School: Burroughs

Year: Senior

Mariah Hansen is the only Burroughs wrestler that made it to state out of both the boys and girls team. This will be Hanen’s second time participating in State, and this year she hopes to make it farther than last.

How are you feeling heading into State?

I am very excited and pumped up. I am ready to wrestle. This is my second year and I want to be able to place this year. Last year did not go so well, even though I did go to State, but I am ready this year.

You said you did not do so well last year, how far did you make it?

I made it to the second day and I lost a match that I needed to win, I guess. That was pretty much it. It was sad but I have learned from it and I know what I needed to work on this year.

Your coaches have been there with you every step of the way. How do they motivate you?

They tell me, “Mariah you gotta do what you gotta do. Get up from the bottom and keep moving. Just keep moving.” That motivates me because then I know I can do this or I can do that; it just opens up more for me, I guess.

Who is your biggest role model?

My aunt. She was in the Navy, and was always the quiet one in the family, and she just decided to get up and do it. That kind of made me want to try something new and so that is why I wanted to do wrestling. We would never expect her to do that, so it made me think maybe I should try this, and I ended up loving it just like she ended up loving her jobs and stuff.

What do you like most about wrestling?

I can take my aggression out. I get to be myself on the mat and do what I can do. And I know I can’t get in trouble, which is a good thing.

How do your teammates motivate you during your matches?

This year we started doing more team bondings, and so now when we go to tournaments we tell each other “you got this” and we all get hyped with music and it is just go time.

Do you play any other sports?

I do track and field which I will be going to after wrestling. I have gone to Masters for that too and sectionals so this year I want to go to State for that too.

Obviously, wrestling is different for pre-game meals. But what do you like to eat before matches?

Watermelon. I love watermelon so much, in the summertime especially.

Do you have a favorite TV show?

Grey’s Anatomy. I love it.

Do you know what you are going to do after high school?

I have been applying for scholarships I have been offered for track and field, and so I am hoping to go to North Iowa. Once I am there I would like to get my credentials and then go into the Army to become a combat medic.