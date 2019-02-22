The Burroughs high school boys varsity baseball team improved its winning streak to three after beating Highland 6-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Even though it was cold outside, the Burros bats continued to be hot early on in the game, something that the team has had no problem with so far this season. The Burros went through their whole lineup in the first inning, scoring five.

“We started off hot. Got guys going. They put a lot of balls in play where [Highland] was not. So we ended up scoring five in the first inning and we got off to a pretty good start,” said head coach John Bradley.

Lee Cox and Tago Seva’aetasi led the team in hits with two apiece. Cox and James Stoner led the team with two RBIs, and Jordan Chatman led the team in runs at two.

Seva’aetasi was hit by a pitch to start the inning, followed by a bomb from Bryson Hertz to center field. Hertz would get a double and Seva’aetasi advanced to third. Then Chatman was walked and bases were loaded. Cox singled to the shortstop and Seva’aetasi scored.

Stoner then hit a ground ball and was safe on first base off of an error by the third baseman. Hertz and Chatman scored with Cox advancing to third.

Khaled Odeh then had a sacrifice RBI with Cox scoring and Stoner moving to second. Seva’aetasi then singled off of a fly ball to right field and Odeh scored, putting the Burros up 5-0.

Highland would eventually get on the board in the top of fourth inning off of an impressive home run.

The Burros responded in the bottom of the fourth scoring their last run of the game after Cox hit a fly ball short to center field, scoring Chatman who had singled the play before.

Highland would score its last run of the game in the top of the sixth after the player on first base went to steal second and was caught, but the man on third ran home and was safe before the third out.

Conner Batzer pitched four innings for the Burros allowing four hits, one run, and striking out three. Hertz would come in and finish the game allowing one hit, one run and also striking out three.

“We had a freshman on the mound who started the game. Actually we had four freshmen in the lineup. Bazter is going to be one of our guys on the mound throughout the season and he threw the ball well,” Bradley said. “Hertz is a senior for us, he came in [during] the fifth inning and he threw the ball well as well. So we pitched pretty well today, that is for sure.”

The Burroughs boys varsity baseball team will play again on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at Palmdale.