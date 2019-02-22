The Cerro Coso baseball team won its seventh game in a row on Thursday afternoon with an 11-5 win over Antelope Valley.

Tyson Banks led the team with three RBIs, with Cole Martin and Tyler Stokes behind him with two RBIs. Caleb Johnson led the team with four hits, followed closely behind by Stokes with three and Kevin Verduzco, Martin and Ezekiel Gutierrez with two.

“We have been putting better at-bats together over the last few games and we swung it very well today early in the game. Johnson not only caught a great game, he had a very good day offensively. It is tough to get four hits in a college game,” said head coach Justus Scott.

The Coyotes got on the board in the first inning after Stokes tripled to center field while Verduzco scored. Then Banks had a sacrifice RBI to center field which allowed Stokes to score, putting the Coyotes up 2-0 by the end of the first inning.

Cerro Coso would score again in the top of the third when Stokes hit a double to center field while Martin scored. Then Banks doubled to right-center and Stokes scored. Luis Reyes had a sacrifice RBI and Banks scored, putting the team up 5-0.

The Marauders would finally score in the bottom of the third after Griffin Hagen hit a home run with a man on base.

But the Coyotes responded well in the fourth, getting three more runs. Gutierrez and Verduzco both scored off of two separate wild pitches. Banks then had another RBI when he got on base off of a fielder’s choice which allowed Martin to score.

Antelope Valley would score again in the bottom of the fourth after a bases-loaded walk, followed by a fielder’s choice RBI, making the score 8-4.

Martin hit a double in the top of the fifth inning, both Gutierrez and Anthony Davis scoring. Then in the sixth, Davis had a sacrifice RBI and Johnson scored.

The Marauders would score for the final time in the bottom of the seventh inning off of an RBI ground-out to the shortstop.

Diego Delgado pitched four innings allowing six hits and four runs, striking out three. Justin Culligan also pitched four innings allowing three hits and one run, striking out four. Nathan Arroyo finished the game striking out two and allowing no hits or runs.

“Delgado did not have his best stuff but he grinded through it and pitched well enough to get the win. Culligan came in and threw four strong innings and allowed us to extend our lead,” Scott said.

The Cerro Coso baseball team will host a double-header on Saturday against Antelope Valley at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.