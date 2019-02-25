The Etna Lady Lions left everything they had on the floor Saturday in an roller coaster ride of a game that ended in a 41-37 overtime loss to the Redding Christian Lady Lions in the Northern Section Division VI title contest.

EHS head coach Alyssa Scala said that while the team was certainly disappointed to come up short, they were pleased with the fact they had reached a NSCIF title game for the first time since 2004. The Lions will continue their season at the NorCal Division VI State Tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud of this team,” she said. “From the first day of practice they came to work.”

In a battle of lionesses befitting a title contest, Etna, the No. 2 seed, found themselves down 22-10 with 3:30 left in the second quarter, and reduced the lead to 22-16 at the half. Redding Christian, the top seed, had a 11-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The third quarter was certainly a contested affair. Players dove for loose balls with gusto, and didn’t let go of the ball on contested rebounds until the whistle sounded.

With 4:20 left in the third quarter, EHS had reduced the lead to 24-22, with strong defense helping the them come back.

Two big 3-pointers by Redding Christian helped them take a 32-26 lead with under a minute left in the third quarter. The EHS Lady Lions trailed 32-28 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Etna kept clawing back, determined to finally take the lead. With 1:31 left in the fourth quarter, Halliday Hubbard was fouled with EHS trailing 32-31. She calmly went to the line and sank both free throws to give Etna a 33-32 advantage.

The Lady Lions took a three-point lead at 35-32 with about 40 seconds left thanks to a clutch basket by senior Jessica Dean. EHS fans that had made the trip from the Scott Valley roared loudly in approval as Etna looked to hold on for the win.

Redding Christian answered Dean’s basket with a dagger of a 3-pointer by sophomore Aleah Matos to tie the game at 35-35 with just seven seconds remaining, sending the contest into overtime.

In a defensive-laden first few minutes of OT, neither team scored. Redding Christian broke the spell with 2:43 left on the clock.

EHS answered with 1:50 left to tie the game at 37-37, but Redding Christian scored the final four points to earn the NSCIF D6 title.

While the Lady Lions had open looks, their shots just didn’t fall in, while Redding Christan was able to get points on the scoreboard when they needed to in OT, Scala said.

Dean, Cailey Rizzardo and Hubbard each scored eight points. Megan Bennett put up seven points for EHS, including two 3-pointers. Cassidy Gilmore finished with six points.

Etna dropped to 22-6 overall, while Redding Christian improved to 26-3.

In the the NorCal Division VI State Tournament, Etna earned the No. 2 seed in Division 6 and is hosting No. 7 seed Credo High of Rohnert Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“We're excited to be playing in the tournament,” Scala said. “We'll be ready to play.”



