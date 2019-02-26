Cerro Coso baseball improved its winning streak to nine games after Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader against Antelope Valley, 3-1 and 12-1.

Before the first game started, the umpire accused Cerro Coso of using pine tar on its baseballs. Even after the start of the first game, the umpire checked pitcher Tyson Banks during the middle innings, having him take off his hat and glove to check him for pine tar.

“They thought we had pine tar on our baseballs. These umpires come out and they try to do a little too much instead of just calling balls and strikes and calling the game. They worry about too much stuff,” said head coach Justus Scott.

Despite the weird start to the doubleheader, the Coyotes played a solid first game, with Banks on the mound for all seven innings. Banks allowed only three hits and one run, striking out eight.

As for offense, Ezekiel Gutierrez, Tyler Stokes and Caleb Johnson all had two hits apiece, and Gutierrez, Stokes and Banks each had an RBI.

Kevin Verduzco started the game off with a ground ball single, followed by another single by Gutierrez. Stokes then hit a hard line drive single, with Verduzco scoring and Gutierrez advancing to third base. Then Banks hit a line drive scoring Verduzco, putting the Coyotes up 2-0.

The Coyotes would get their last run during the bottom of the fifth after Anthony Davis was walked followed by a bunt by Dante Farr-Collins putting the men on first and second. Then, Davis advanced to third base after an error by the Marauders pitcher. Gutierrez then hit a hard grounder to score Davis.

“We played some good baseball. It is always nice to come out and score a couple in the first inning. And seven-inning games are quick,” Scott said.

The second game, the Coyotes showed off their offensive strength, scoring seven of their 12 runs in the first two innings.

Gutierrez and Nick Erickson led the team in hits and Gutierrez, Cole Martin and Banks each had two RBIs apiece.

Antelope Valley would get on the board first in the top of the first after a hard line drive triple scored one. The Coyotes got the second runner out at home, keeping the Marauders lead to one.

Cerro Coso responded immediately with Gutierrez hitting a line drive for a single and Stokes walked right after. Both would advance to second and third after a passed ball. Banks hit a two-run single, scoring Gutierrez and Stokes.

Chris Loeb hit a double with Banks scoring off of the hit. Luis Reyes hit a grounder with Loeb then scoring, putting the Coyotes up 4-1 in the bottom of the first.

Farr-Collins got on base in the second after being hit by a pitch. Gutierrez hit a line drive and Farr-Collins made the push to third. Martin then hit a ground ball adding two more to the Coyotes’ lead, scoring Farr-Collins and Gutierrez. Martin scored after a pitching error.

Cerro Coso would not score again until the bottom of the sixth inning after Stokes hit a grounder for a single. Banks hit a grounder and was thrown out at first, allowing Stokes to advance to second. Loeb flew out to center field with Stokes advancing to third and eventually scoring off of an error by the first baseman.

Caleb Johnson reached first base after an error by the Marauders first baseman, followed by a line drive by Luis Reyes. Johnson and Reyes advanced to second and third after a wild pitch. Erickson hit a line-drive single scoring Johnson and advancing Reyes to third.

Farr-Collins hit a grounder, scoring Reyes. Finally, Gutierrez hit a triple, scoring Erickson and Farr-Collins extending the Coyotes lead to 11 runs, 12-1.

“Baseball is fun, especially offensively. Some days balls don’t fall or sometimes your hitters aren’t seeing it very well. But we have a good-hitting team. It’ll come around, whether it gets warmer or the more at-bats and pitches they see, the better the hitters become,” Scott said.

Martin allowed six hits and one run, striking out five. Chris Sherrick pitched one inning and struck out one, while Nathan Arroyo came in to finish the game, striking out three.

The catchers in both games played very well, Reyes and Johnson both picking off men on second, and Reyes also picking a man off of first.

“Caleb is doing a great job catching, tremendous job, and that has allowed us to put [Reyes] in the middle infield and Stokes out in the center,” Scott said, “And that is probably the biggest thing in this nine-game swing is that we are getting great pitching, like we have throughout, and are playing really good defense.”

The Cerro Coso baseball team will play again against Fullerton at 2 p.m. Thursday.