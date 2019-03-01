Sport: Track and Field

School: Burroughs

Year: Junior

Madeline Acosta (right) and Alana Nagy (left) each ran three races in the Ontario Relays, finishing first in two races and third place in the other. Head coach Tony Martin said that it is “a truly special feat to do all three in one meet.”

Now that the season has officially started, what are you looking to accomplish this year?

M: Last year I was just improving myself, thought I could be fast. This year I want to re-state that and let colleges see me play.

A: Last year I took track season a lot more seriously than I did my freshman year. So, with this year, I want to keep on improving and I hope to show some of the younger kids the ropes, since we are both going to be seniors next year.

How does it feel showing the younger girls the ropes and taking charge during some relays?

M: It feels pretty good. It is something to take pride in. These girls, they have a spark in them, and we just have to let them see it for themselves.

A: In the past when we were freshmen, we had really good role models too. So I am trying to be like them, because we are basically role models for the girls. We just want to show them that, yeah, they are fast. They can do a lot.

What is your favorite event to participate in?

M: The 3200-meter. Definitely the 32.

A: The 1600-meter.

Why are those your favorite?

M: The 32 is more mentally challenging because you have to fight for longer and you have to hold your ground for longer. It just feels more challenging.

A: I like the way the 1600 is paced. It is not too long or too short, and I like how each lap I go a little faster than I did the last. I like that I can really concentrate and focus on running.

How do your coaches motivate you?

M: They do it in little ways. They remind us that we can do this, and that we are already there and capable and that we just have to perform. The exercises we do beforehand really push us and we are always testing the limits. Today is just another step.

A: It’s the same things. And they know we can do it. They always tell us that we got this and give us goals that we have to set.

Who is the funniest person on the team?

M: I would say Kathleen [Faulkinbury]. She is definitely the funniest. She is her own personality. She is her own unique person with who she is. We always say that she is not a freshman, she is in the year 20-Kathleen.

A: I would also say Kathleen. She is not apologetic about who she is. She will do wild things and it is just her personality. She puts herself out there and is fun to be around.

Do you girls play any other sports or have any hobbies?

M: We both do cross country, and I am one of two presidents at a club at the high school called “Friends of Rachel.”

A: I do cross country and then I also do newswriting. It is something that I really like to do.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal? Or something you like to eat the night before?

A: Sometimes we do “pasta pow-wows” where as a group we go to a person’s house and bring pasta and other food and we play games and chill out and have fun while eating pasta. It is really fun.

M: The pasta pow-wows are really nice.

What do you want to study in college?

M: I am really into exploring what people think, so maybe something along the lines of psychology or helping people with therapy. And I also like animation as well. So either animation or psychology.

A: I am also interested in psychology, but I am also interested in English and writing and creative writing. I also like film-making as well and editing and all that aspect of how a movie gets made and how there are so many teams developing it and things like that.

Do you have a dream job?

M: I think the dream job for me would just be traveling. Learning different people’s perspectives from around the world, and their experiences.

A: If I could write a book and travel around the world and get signings and I would want to have a discussion with people about how the book is or how they have been impacted by it, things like that.