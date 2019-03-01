TJ Jaworsky’s JAWS Wrestling Academy is heading to the California State Finals at Buchanan High School on March 16-17. The academy is sending nine wrestlers, the most that it has ever had qualify.

“We have a lot of potential. These guys are really working hard,” Jaworsky said.

JAWS teaches both boys and girls, ranging from ages 4-18. And according to Jaworsky, the idea behind JAWS is simple: if you want to be good, you have to start early. He said that this is especially relevant in wrestling.

Jaworsky and Burroughs wrestling head coach Michael Lazaro teach the children a plethora of moves including takedowns, riding and pinning, freestyle, and escapes and reversals. JAWS meets two times a week, with some endurance training on the weekend as well. The coaches go over moves with the children and wrestle live, normally pairing with the same weight class or age group.

“We want to make Ridgecrest a powerhouse, and start a wrestling community and family. We know it won’t happen right away; it is going to take years,” Jaworsky said.

Jaworsky and Lazaro aim to teach wrestlers how to prepare themselves mentally and physically, for not only wrestling but life in general as well. Lazaro emphasized that the program teaches children about commitment, hard work and discipline at a young age.

“The part that I like the most is that it teaches kids to be tough. It is okay to be tough,” Lazaro said.

And both coaches are more than qualified. Jaworsky started wrestling at five, has won three NCAA National Championship titles and also two National Freestyle Championships with the University of North Carolina. Jaworsky has also competed at the Olympic level.

Lazaro wrestled competitively for 16 years. He coached wrestling at Burroughs for six years and wrestled for Pitt-Johnstown, and was on a team that won two NCAA titles.

“Coach Lazaro has the heart and blood to teach wrestling in high school. We are lucky to have him, as well as Michele [Lazaro] as the Athletic Director. I would have been lucky to have wrestled for him,” Jaworsky said.

The program is always welcoming more children. Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Sage Hall.

“We are excited. We have a great coaching staff and we are optimistic and having fun. Patience and persistence is what I always say,” Jaworsky said.