The Burroughs High School track and field team won the Burros Invite on Thursday afternoon. The girls team won with 150.5 points, with Tehachapi coming in second with 73 points. The boys team narrowly won with 106 points; Cal City came in second with 103 points.

Mojave and Trona also participated in the events as well, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The girls dominated the event, claiming first place in a handful of events including the 4x100 relay, the 3200-meter run, the 1600-meter run (The Lady Burros placed first through third as well as fifth and sixth), the 4x400, the 400-meter run, the triple jump, the 800-meter run (Burroughs finished first, second, fourth and fifth), triple jump, high jump, the discus and shot put.

The Lady Burros also had a couple of second- and third-place finishes as well, including the 100 high hurdles (second place), the long jump (third place), 100-meter run (third place), and the 200-meter run (second place).

Madeline Acosta led the way for the Lady Burros in the 3200, ending the race at 12:50.85, a full minute before the next runner.

Alana Nagy came in first in the 1600 at 5:42.84, followed by Acosta at 6:09.53. Nagy also came in first in the 800-meter run, finishing at 2:40.13, followed by Kylie Griffith at 2:46.25.

Mia Guzman came in first in the 400-meter run, finishing the race at 1:10.26.

Angela Sanchez placed first for the Burros in the triple jump at 31 feet, 7 inches.

Jordan Espinoza tied with Mercedes Sorenson (Trona) for second in the high jump, hitting 4 feet, 2 inches.

Mariah Hansen got first place in both the shot put (33 feet, 3/4 inches) and the discus (107-0), while Delaena Montes came in second in the same events, with 29-11.75 and 96-00.

As for the boys, they too had a couple of first place finishes, including the 4x100 relay, the 3200 (first, second, fourth and fifth), the 1600 (first, third, fourth fifth and sixth), and the 4x400 relay.

The Burros placed second or third in the long jump (second), 400-meter run (second), triple jump (third), and the 800-meter run (second and third).

It took the final race to determine the winner on the boys side, as Burroughs earned enough points to win when it defeated Cal City in the final race of the meet: 4x400. The Burros ended the race with a time of 3:50.89 and Cal City ended at 3:58.34.

Bryce Hill placed first in the 1600 with a time of 4:54.09. Hill also placed first in the 3200 with a time of 10:59.38, nearly 30 seconds before the second-place runner.

Vonn Roy ended the 400-meter run in second place, narrowly losing to Lucian Rodarte (Cal City), with a final time of 54.84. Rodarte ended the race with a time of 54.68.

Josh Washburn and Michael Dillon placed second and third with times of 2:18.56 and 2:24.44, respectively.

Joseph Baynard placed second in the 200 with a time of 23.9 seconds.

Sebastian Drefs hit 17-8.75 in the long jump, securing him second place for the Burros.

Lastly, Jordan Guy came in second in discus with a 116-11 throw.

The Burroughs High School track team will race again today at Chino High School at 8 a.m.