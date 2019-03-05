The Burroughs High School girls and boys track teams finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively, during the Chino Hills relays on Saturday morning.

The girls scored 41 points competing against 13 schools, while the boys scored 22 points competing against 15 teams.

Janelle Flores, Madeline Acosta, Alana Nagy and Elliotte Abernathy finished in second place for the 4x1600 meter relays with a time of 23:43.06.

Acosta, Nagy, Abernathy and Jordan Espinoza finished third place in the distance medley with a time of 14:05.54.

Ashanti Payton placed third in the pole vault, hitting 6 feet.

Mariah Hansen placed second in both shot put (31 feet 7.5 inches) and discus (93 feet 9 inches).

Ben Washburn, Joshua Washburn, Michael Hoyer and Bryce Hill finished second in the 4x1600 meter relay with a final time of 12:45.80, four seconds behind first place

Hoyer, Hill, Joseph Baynard and Joshua Washburn finished in third place in the distance medley with a time of 11:28.65.

Andrew Groves, Brady Foisy, Will Novascone and Jordan Guy finished third in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 59.80 seconds.

The Burroughs track and field team will compete again on Thursday against Palmdale at 3 p.m.