Sport: Swimming

School: Burroughs

Year: Senior

Grace Williams has been an outstanding swimmer during her time at Burroughs High School. More recently, this season she has automatically qualified in multiple CIF events, including the 200 medley relay, the 100 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, and the 100 fly. She also has a consideration CIF time in the 200 freestyle medley. Williams hopes that this year she can make it in the top three at the CIF Finals.

How long have you been swimming?

I learned how to swim when I was three, jumping across our jacuzzi, and started swimming competitively when I was four. So technically I’ve been swimming for 13 years competitively.

What is your favorite event to participate in?

I love the 50 free because it’s a short fast sprint and everything has to be perfect for a fast swim.

How do your coaches motivate you, either before meets or during events?

I would have to say my coaches motivate through just positive comments throughout practice, before races and help me visualize my race, helping achieve goals of what I want to accomplish during my race.

Who is the funniest person on the team?

Well officially Mark Campbell and JJ Lusher, alumni graduated last year in 2018, are probably the funniest people that I’ve ever swam with, but as of this season I’d have to say Gio Tayona is the funniest person on the team.

What are some goals that you have set for yourself this season for swimming?

I’m working toward hitting a 23 [seconds] in my 50 Free and a 56 in my 100 Back, and earning top three in CIF Finals.

Do you have any idea what you want to do when you graduate from high school?

I'm going to be attending Wingate University in North Carolina, swimming on a scholarship, and majoring in accounting.

Who is your biggest role model in life?

I would have to say my big brother, Greg, is my biggest role model in life. He swims collegiately while he majors in mechanical engineering. Greg is the type of person that treats everyone with genuine kindness. Things haven’t always came the easiest to him so he’s definitely taught me to work hard for anything I want in life. So my entire life I’ve always looked up to him, hoping to attain a work ethic, and genuine kindness like him.

Do you have any other hobbies or do you play any other sports?

I really love to surf and paint.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite movie is Soul Surfer, and my favorite TV show is The Bachelor.

And finally, do you have a dream job?

My dream job is to be CPA for one of the big firms, and getting to travel all over the world.