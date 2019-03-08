The Burroughs High School baseball team lost late in its game against Apple Valley 9-5 on Thursday afternoon.

The Sun Devils (4-4, 1-0 MRL) got on the scoreboard first after a one-run sacrifice RBI in the bottom of the second inning.

The Burros (5-3, 0-1 MRL) responded well, scoring three in the third. Braeden Branson was first hit by a pitch and Bryson Hertz walked. Branson advanced to third off of a passed ball, followed by Jordan Chatman’s single off of a ground ball to left field that scored Branson. Then, Lee Cox hit a fly ball and got on base because of an error by the right fielder, scoring Hertz. Finally, Chatman scored off of a wild pitch, putting the Burros up by two.

The Sun Devils scored three in the bottom of the third, after a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a hard ground ball that drove in two.

But Burroughs fought back to take the lead again in the fourth inning, starting with a single by Aden Ostash to second. Branson was hit by a pitch and Hertz doubled to center field, scoring Ostash and Branson.

Apple Valley scored the deciding runs in the bottom of the fifth after a single, followed by back-to-back walks, followed by back-to-back singles, scoring two runs to take a one-run lead.

The Sun Devils continued to score in the bottom of the sixth inning after a dropped strike on two outs kept Apple Valley in the inning. This was followed by a single that scored two, and then a double that scored two more.

Ostash led the team with two hits, while Hertz, Chatman, James Stoner and Michael Smosna each had one apiece. Hertz led the team with two RBIs, and Branson led the team with two runs.

Chatman pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Burros, allowing seven hits and five runs, striking out one. Hertz pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs, striking out two.

The Burroughs High School boys baseball team will play again against Serrano at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.