The Burroughs boys and girls track and field teams defeated Palmdale 68-40 and 95-9, respectively, on Thursday afternoon.

Even though it was cold and extremely windy, there were a handful of personal and season records set during the meet for both the Burros and Lady Burros.

Burros

The Burros boys had a closer final score than the Lady Burros did, but overall the team showed improvements from the last major meet that they went to.

Sebastion Drefs finished in third place in the 100-meter run, with a time of 12.10 seconds, a personal record.

Vonn Roy finished second in the 200-meter run with a time of 24.60 seconds, which was a personal record. Adam Wade finished third in the 200-meter with a time of 25.81.

There were two personal records set in the 400-meter run, with Joseph Baynard finishing first with a time of 53.97 seconds and Roy with a time of 54.38.

Joshua Washburn set a season record in the 800-meter, finishing at 2:13.62. Michael Dillon set a personal record in the 800, finishing the race at 2:20.94.

Hill finished first in the 1600-meter with an impressive time of 4:57.97. He was the only runner from both teams to finish in under five minutes; however, Joshua Washburn set a season record with a time of 5:03.53 while Ben Washburn set a personal record with a time of 5:04.90.

Hill also finished first in the 3200-meter run, nearly 25 seconds before another runner, with a time of 10:25.57, a personal record. Michael Hoyer and Ben Washburn each set personal records as well, finishing at 10:48.78 and 11:09.85, respectively.

The Burros also finished first in the 4x400 with a time of 4:17.53.

Brady Foisy set two personal records in the shot put and discus. For shot put, he threw 32 feet 4 1/2 inches. For the discus, he threw 98 feet 9 inches.

Max Villa finished first in the long jump at 16 feet 2 1/2 inches. Drefs finished in second, jumping 15 feet 11 1/2 inches. Finally, Kyle Rogers finished in third jumping 15 feet 9 inches.

Last for the boys, Drefs finished second place in the triple jump at 31 feet 1/2 inch and Matthew Benson finished 29 feet 10 3/4 inches.

Lady Burros

The Lady Burros won the event by a landslide and set some personal and season records as well.

Ashanti Payton finished first in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.66 seconds. Angela Sanchez set a season record finishing third with a time of 14.09.

Both Mia Guzman and Madison Dastrup set personal records in the 200-meter run, finishing first and second at 1:09.16 and 1:31.06, respectively.

Alana Nagy finished first in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:40.50. Kylie Griffith finished in second with a time of 2:49.55.

Nagy also finished first in the 1600, 25 seconds before the other runners. She finished with a time of 5:38.31, a personal record. Madeline Acosta finished in second, setting a season record with a time of 6:03. 19. Lastly, Griffith finished in third with a time of 6:13.81, a season record.

Acosta finished first in the 3200, setting a personal record with a time of 12:39.66. Elliotte Abernathy finished in second with a time of 13:38.00, a personal record.

The Lady Burros also finished first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:47.37.

Mariah Hansen had a season record in the shot put, finishing first and throwing 36 feet 8 3/4 inches. Delaena Montes came in second, throwing 29 feet. Sherlyn Rosas-Mendoza finished in third at 28 feet and 3 1/2 inches.

Montes came in first in the discus, setting a personal record throwing 101 feet 6 inches. Rosas-Mendoza finished second throwing 92 feet 1 inch, a personal record.

The Burroughs High School track and field team has its first league meet on Tuesday against Apple Valley at 3:15 p.m.