A group of 30 children are working on their soccer skills indoors during the winter months at the Siskiyou Family YMCA in Yreka.



Kids from ages 4-to-12 are participating in three divisions in the twice-a-week YMCA Youth Indoor Soccer League. It began Feb. 14 and runs until March 14. A co-ed developmental league that emphasizes age appropriate skill development, the soccer league also includes players taking part in scrimmages. The goal of the league, according to an overview by the YMCA, is for participants to “become more active and learn more about the game of soccer through teaching them the proper skills and techniques while creating a fun and energetic atmosphere.”



Heather Gamache, who works at the YMCA and is the main coach for the league, said that it’s been a wonderful experience watching the players develop their soccer skills.



“It’s been going well,” she said. ”It’s a great way for the kids be active, meet other kids in the community, and improve their soccer skills. They are having so much fun.”



Brandon Eller, program director at the YMCA, said that the league is a great way for kids who love soccer to improve their skills before the normal soccer season starts in late summer. And, it’s also a great resource for kids “who have never played soccer before."

"Everyone seems to be enjoying it,” he said. Eller added that this is the fifth year the YMCA has the offered indoor soccer league.Gamache she that couldn't run the league without the volunteer coaches who are assisting her. Volunteers are assistant coach Kylee Joling, Tanner Marks, and Isaiah Martinez.