The Cerro Coso baseball team lost two conference games on the road against Merced this weekend.

The first game was on Friday night, the Coyotes losing 8-2. Cerro Coso struggled to score after getting on the board first.

Cerro Coso (13-6, 1-2 Central Valley Conference) had a total of eight hits, Ezekiel Gutierrez and Anthony Davis leading the team with two apiece.

In the top of the second inning, Davis hit a line-drive single but was thrown out at second after Kevin Verduzco reached first off of a fielder’s choice. Gutierrez then hit a grounder, putting men on first and second base. Cole Martin hit a fly ball, scoring both Verduzco and Gutierrez to put the Coyotes up 2-0.

The Blue Devils (11-6-1, 2-1 CVC) scored their first runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after two ground balls, followed by a double and a fly ball, scored three.

Merced scored again in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly and an error, scoring two more. Then in the sixth, the Blue Devils scored off of a sacrifice bunt to put them up by four.

Finally, Merced would score again in the bottom of the seventh inning off of a line drive followed by a walk and a hit-by-pitch and finally another line drive.

Eric Estrada pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, striking out three. Justin Culligan finished the game, allowing three hits and two runs, striking out four.

The second game was the next day on Saturday afternoon, was closer than the last with the Coyotes losing 5-3.

This game, the Blue Devils scored first in the bottom of the second off of a wild pitch.

Cerro Coso took the lead in the top of the fifth inning after Dante Farr-Collins hit a line-drive single, followed by Ezekiel Gutierrez reaching second off of a throwing error and scoring Farr-Collins. Gutierrez scored after the Blue Devils pitcher was called on a balk.

Merced scored off of a fielder’s choice by Tyson Banks in the bottom of the fifth to go up 3-2. the Blue Devils would score their final runs in the bottom of the sixth after back-to-back line drives scored two.

Cerro Coso will play again today against Taft at 2 p.m.