The Burroughs High School baseball team lost 11-8 in extra innings against Sultana on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a good game. We just made too many mistakes, and in the MRL [Mojave River League] you can’t make that many mistakes and get away with a win,” said head coach John Bradley.

The Burros had four pitchers on the mound: freshman Conner Batzer pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, striking out three. James Stoner pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and three runs, striking out two. Jordan Chatman faced two batters, allowing one run. Bryson Hertz pitched one inning, allowing one hit.

“We gave up three in the first inning. But Conner Batzer threw the ball well into the seventh inning,” Bradley said.

The Sultans got on the board early in the first inning after two singles and a double followed by a sacrifice fly scored three runs.

The Burros scored their first runs in the bottom of the third inning, starting with a single by Braeden Branson. Tago Seva’aetasi singled to center field, and Hertz was hit by a pitch to make the bases loaded. Chatman hit a ground ball, scoring Branson.

Stoner singled to left field, scoring Seva’aetasi, followed by a bunt by Michael Smosna to score Hertz. The Burros took the lead after Aden Ostash hit a ground ball to score Chatman and Stoner. Smosna then scored off of a passed ball to put the Burros up 6-3.

But Sultana came in clutch in the top of the seventh inning after a double scored one run, followed by a ground ball that scored two. Then Sultana hit a home run with two men on base, taking the lead once again.

The Burros tied it up in the bottom of the seventh after Smosna hit a single to right field. Ostash then hit another single to right field, followed by Khaled Odeh being walked to make the bases loaded. Branson hit a ball to right field, scoring both Smosna and pinch runner Andrew Occhionero (in for Ostash).

The Sultans scored the winning runs in the top of the ninth after a hit by pitch forced a run, and a single that scored two.

The Burros made a push in the top of the ninth inning, but could not put any late runs on the board.

Smosna led the team in hits, going 4-4, scoring two runs. Smosna and Branson led the team in RBIs with two apiece.

“We executed a couple of times when we needed to; we just did not execute as well as we needed to when we needed to. We left a lot of guys on base, we had a lot of opportunities to take that game away a couple times and we just didn’t. It is not a lack of effort by these guys, we just didn’t execute,” Bradley said.

The Burroughs High School baseball team plays again on Saturday against Serrano at 11 a.m.