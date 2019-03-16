The Burroughs High School track team split wins with Apple Valley on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Burros finished in first place with 69 points and Apple Valley finished with 62. The Burros finished with 47.5 points, while the Sun Devils finished with 70.5 points.

The meet was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but was postponed until Thursday afternoon because Apple Valley did not have buses for its athletes.

Burros

Adam Wade finished in third place in the 200-meter race with a time of 25.88 seconds.

Vonn Roy finished in first place in the 400-meter race with a time of 52.07 seconds, a personal record. Joseph Baynard finished in second place with a time of 52.38 seconds, also a personal record.

Gage Stewart finished in third place in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:19.09, a personal record.

Bryce Hill finished first in the 1600-meter race, with a time of 4:41.03, a personal record. Ben Washburn finished in fifth place with a time of 4:56.50, also a personal record.

Hill also finished in first place in the 3200 race, nearly 25 seconds before another runner, with a time of 10:11.12, another personal record. Michael Hoyer also had a personal record, finishing in second with a time of 10:35.94.

Anthony Serna finished in second place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.13 seconds, a personal record. Serna finished in first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.41 seconds, another personal record.

The Burros barely lost to Apple Valley in the 4x100 relay, losing by .02 seconds and finishing with a time of 45.27.

The Burros did defeat the Sun Devils in the 4x400 relay, finishing with a time of 3:40.72, 19 seconds before Apple Valley.

Jordan Guy finished in second place in the shot put, throwing 35 feet, 9 inches. Brady Foisy finished tied for third, throwing 35 feet, 5 inches, a personal record.

Guy finished first in the discus, throwing 99 feet 4 inches. Will Novascone finished in second place, throwing 91 feet and 10 1/2 inches.

Matthew Benson finished in third place in the triple jump with a personal record of 35 feet 1 inch.

Lady Burros

Jordan Espinoza finished in second place in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.07 seconds, a season record. Ashanti Payton finished in third place with a time of 13.94 seconds.

Espinoza also finished in second place in the 200-meter race with a time of 28.18 seconds.

Mia Guzman finished in second place in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:06.35, a personal record.

Alana Nagy finished in first place in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:21.94, a personal record. Nagy also finished in first place in the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:39.56. Madeline Acosta finished the race in second place with a time of 5:45.72, a personal record.

Acosta finished the 3200-meter race in first place with a time of 12:14.44, a personal record. Elliotte Abernathy finished the race in third place, also setting a personal record, with a time of 13:21.35.

Dakota Mrozik finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.55 seconds, a season record. Nicole Greenspon finished in third place with a time of 20.34 seconds.

Greenspon finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.91, a personal record. Mrozik finished in third place with a time of 1:06.40, a season record.

Much like the boys team, the girls finished just behind Apple Valley in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.38. The Sun Devils finished the race with a time of 52.94.

Apple Valley did, however, take first place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:30.09, while the Burros finished with a time of 4:38.59.

Mariah Hansen finished in first place in the shot put, throwing 35 feet, 4 inches. Delaena Montes finished in second place, throwing 32 feet, 5 1/4 inches, a season record. Sherlyn Rosas-Mendoza finished in third, throwing 31 feet, 5 inches, a personal record.

Hansen also finished in first place in the discus, throwing an impressive 106 feet, 6 inches. Rosas-Mendoza finished in third place, throwing 90 feet, 3 inches.

Payton set a personal record in the pole vault, jumping 7 feet. She attempted 7 feet, 6 inches, the Burroughs High School record, but barely hit the pole on her way over.

Angela Sanchez finished in first place in the long jump at 15 feet, 5 inches. Espinoza finished in third with a season record of 14 feet, 2 1/4 inches.

Sanchez also finished in first place in the triple jump at 30 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Greenspon finished in third place with a personal record of 25 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

The Burroughs High School track team competes in a Mojave River League meet on Tuesday afternoon at Serrano at 3:15 p.m.