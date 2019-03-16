The Yreka Miners varsity baseball team finished with a 2-0-1 record at the Gold Nugget Jamboree at Hibbard Field.

Yreka opened its home tourney Wednesday with a 2-1 win vs. the Enterprise Hornets. YHS had lost to them 6-4 the previous week. Yreka took down the Mount Shasta Bears 12-3 on Thursday, and tied the Del Norte Warriors 3-3 Friday. YHS is now 4-1-1 for the year.

"We had a very good week," YHS head coach Jason Freitas said. "We only gave up seven runs in three games."

"We are competing well and having fun," he added.



Against Enterprise, while the Miners had only four hits, pitching and defense carried the day. Freitas said that pitchers Jaeden Fraley and Alex Avelos "pitched great," and the defense made no errors. Tim Soli and Garrett Leach each had a hit and an RBI for the Miners.



Things went well for the Miners Thursday against fellow Siskiyou County squad Mount Shasta, as they came away with the nine run win. Yreka had a solid performance from the plate and came away with 12 hits. Soli earned the win for YHS. He also went 3-for-3 from the plate. Tyler Johnson and Fraley finished 2-for-3.

Originally, Central Valley was supposed to take part in the tourney but dropped out at the last-minute, which caused changes in the schedule. Yreka was not originally scheduled to play Del Norte, but when CV dropped out, a Friday game vs. the Warriors was added. Trailing 1-0 the bottom of the third inning versus Del Norte, the Miners bounced back, with a run scored by Cale Cool to tie the game at 1-1. A short time later, Johnson blasted a solo home run to give Yreka a 2-1 advantage. The score was still 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, when the Warriors put up two runs to take a 3-2 lead. Yreka was able to knock in a run the bottom of the seventh, as the game ended in a 3-3 tie due to time restraints."The Del Norte game was good for us," Freitas said. "We did a lot of things well and came back after we lost the lead." "I like where we are are at and hope to continue to improve," he added.Next week, Yreka plays three Oregon schools. The Miners face the Ashland Grizzlies Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, YHS takes on the Phoenix Pirates at 4:30 p.m. Both games are at Hibbard Field in Yreka. Friday, Yreka is at the Klamath Union Pelicans for a 4:30 p.m. contest.