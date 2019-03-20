The Cerro Coso baseball team lost its sixth game in a row after College of the Sequoias won 7-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are just reeling; that is where we are right now. What we need is for something good to happen for us,” said head coach Justus Scott.

The Coyotes saw a couple of players in different areas during the overcast and surprisingly non-windy game. Chris Loeb, who is normally Cerro Coso’s starting first baseman, was in left field for most of the game. Cole Martin was on first base and Tyler Stokes saw some action at second base.

“We had to make some changes. For a team that does not have a lot of depth, it hurts you. One guy hurts you,” Scott said.

The Giants got on the board first after Andrew Valdez hit a ground-rule double in the top of the second inning, followed by a line drive by Isaac Gonzales to score Valdez to give the Giants a one-run lead.

But the Coyotes responded after Loeb started the second inning off with a double. Caleb Johnson reached first off of an error by the second baseman, followed by a sacrifice fly by Martin to tie the game, scoring Loeb. Anthony Davis had a base hit afterward to score Johnson.

Sequoias scored another run after Payton Allen reached first base after a throwing error, and Valdez hit a single to score Allen. Zane Thompson hit a hard line drive in the top of the sixth and scored off of a throwing error, and Chris Gonzalez hit a two-run home run. Thompson gave the Giants a four-run lead after he hit a home run in the top of the seventh.

The Giants scored their last run of the game in the eighth after Rojas hit a sacrifice fly.

The Coyotes made a final push in the bottom of the ninth when Johnson reached first off of an error by the third baseman. Ben Stoner hit a line-drive double, scoring Davis. Stoner advanced to third off of a wild pitch, followed by a pop-fly single by Ezekiel Gutierrez to score Stoner.

Gutierrez and Banks led the team in hits with two apiece.

Eric Estrada pitched five innings allowing six hits and four runs, walking two and striking out three. Chris Sherrick pitched two innings allowing four hits and two runs, striking out one. Loeb pitched two innings allowing two hits and one run, walking one and striking out one.

“We will have a stretch of good baseball, and hopefully we can get on a winning streak,” Scott said.

The Cerro Coso baseball team will face College of the Sequoias on the road on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.