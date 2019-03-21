The Burroughs High School swim team competed in two meets over the past week, finding successes in multiple ways.

The first meet against Apple Valley went really well for the Burros with both teams coming out on top. The Lady Burros finished with 146 points to Apple Valley’s 19, while the Burros finished with 115 points to Apple Valley’s 40.

Burros

The Burros continued to show improvement in their meet against Apple Valley, adding more depth while also prepping for CIF.

“They are an extremely strong team. Everyone did really well,” said head coach Brian Williams.

Adrian Riendeau, Ben Toler, Marcus Pepper and Gio Tayona finished in first place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.39. John Rosal, Trevor Frisbee, Andrew Moorehead and Nicholas Olmos finished in second place with a time of 2:08.39.

Pepper, Toler, Riendeau and Tayona also finished in first place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.56.

Tayona finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.91, and Frisbee finished in third place with a time of 2:15.27.

Riendeau finished in first place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.79. Rosal finished the race in second place with a time of 2:30.57, while ZJ Hoffman finished in third with a time of 2:32.14.

Tayona had another first-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.94 seconds, with Moorehead close behind him with a time of 26.61 seconds.

Pepper finished in first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.17 seconds. Toler finished in second with a time of 1:02.90.

Moorehead also finished in first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:16.40, and Olmos finished in third with a time of 7:09.36.

Pepper finished in first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.17. Rosal finished in second place with a time of 1:07.71.

Toler finished in first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.50, and Frisbee finished in third with a time of 1:18.33.

“As meets go on, we will continue switching swimmers in events that they normally would not do so we can see how they do, but also have more CIF possibilities,” Williams said.

Lady Burros

The Lady Burros had an extremely successful meet against Apple Valley, finishing every race with first, second, and third place finishes.

“We came in strong and just had a really good meet. Apple Valley is normally one of the stronger teams we face,” Williams said.

Grace Williams, Jenny Richards, Jordan Cope and Rachel Thomas finished in first place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:00.89. Rebecca Moulton, Lauren Venhaus, Alyssa Pepper and Mackenzie Small finished in second with a time of 2:13.28.

Grace Williams, Olivia Harvey, Thomas and Alyssa Pepper finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.90.

Moulton, Harvey, Small and Cope finished in first place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:16.01.

Harvey finished in first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.56. Small finished the race in second with a time of 3:20.19. Taylor Frisbee finished in third place with a time of 2:21.58.

Richards finished the 200 individual medley in first place with a time of 2:34:34, and Cope finished in second place with a time of 2:39.73.

Richards also finished the 100 butterfly in first place with a time of 1:09.52.

Grace Williams finished in first place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.48 seconds, and in second place was Moulton at 28.38 seconds. Close behind was Alyssa Pepper, who finished the race in 28.51 seconds.

Thomas finished the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.53, and Harvey finished in second with a time of 1:03.24.

Moulton finished the 100 backstroke in first with a time of 1:08.48. Cope finished in second at 1:12.18, while Hope Eldridge finished in third place at 1:18.10.

Mt. Sac

In the Mt. Sac meet, the Lady Burros finished in 22nd place while the Burros finished 21st. Together, the two teams finished in 24th place out of the 45 participating schools.

“It was a really good meet to see what CIF will look like,” Brian Williams said.

Grace Williams finished in fourth place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.29 seconds. She also finished in eighth place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.97 seconds. She improved her time in both races, even setting a new school record in the 100 backstroke.

Riendeau finished in 17th place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.42, improving on his seed time. Riendeau also finished in 18th place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.07 seconds.

“Adrian is doing really great as a freshman,” Brian Williams said.

Marcus Pepper finished in 18th place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.20 seconds, improving slightly. Pepper finished in 26th place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.45, also slightly improving on his previous time.

Richards finished in 26th place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.53.

The Burros hit the pool again on Saturday, March 30, at Lancaster at 9 a.m.